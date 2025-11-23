中英對照讀新聞》Tom Cruise touts the power of cinema as he accepts honorary Oscar獲頒奧斯卡榮譽獎的湯姆．克魯斯讚頌電影藝術的力量

美國影藝學院頒發湯姆．克魯斯奧斯卡榮譽獎表彰其終生成就。（路透）

◎林家宇

How does a person summarize the 45-year career of Tom Cruise in a four-minute speech? "Mission impossible," said director Alejandro Inarritu on Sunday as Hollywood celebrated the movie star with an honorary Oscar.

在好萊塢歡慶電影巨星湯姆．克魯斯榮獲榮譽奧斯卡獎的場合，導演亞利安卓．伊納利圖表示，一個人要如何在4分鐘的演說中，總結湯姆．克魯斯45年的職業生涯？他形容這是「不可能的任務」。

請繼續往下閱讀...

Accepting his award, Cruise talked about how seeing movies in a theater impressed him as a child. "Suddenly the world was so much larger than the one that I knew," he told a crowd of luminaries that included Steven Spielberg, Leonardo DiCaprio and Ariana Grande. He said he worked every job he could to earn money for movie tickets.

克魯斯獲獎時，向台下包括史蒂芬．史匹柏、李奧納多．狄卡皮歐和亞莉安娜．葛蘭德等業界名人，談起在戲院觀影是如何對孩童時期的他留下深刻印象，「剎那間，世界的遼闊超出了我的認知」。他說，為了買得起電影票，自己盡一切所能工作賺錢。

"I will always do everything I can to support this art form and to champion new voices, to protect what makes cinema powerful, hopefully without too many more broken bones," he said to laughter. Cruise broke his ankle while filming a stunt in 2017.

「我絕對會盡一切所能支持這個藝術形式並宣揚新的聲音，捍衛賦予電影力量的事物，且希望不要摔斷太多骨頭」，台下聽眾對克魯斯的談話報以笑聲。他曾在2017年因拍攝特技動作摔斷腳踝。

"Making films is not what I do. It’s who I am," Cruse added.

克魯斯補充，「拍攝電影不是我的工作，而是代表著我這個人」。

新聞辭典

tout：動詞，標榜、宣揚。例句：This political arrangement has been touted as a resolution of the regional conflict.（這項政治協議被宣揚為區域衝突的解決方案）

luminary：名詞，專家、權威。例句：It is extremely terrifying to address luminaries.（向專家發表演說令人感到極度惶恐）

熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法