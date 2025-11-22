為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁 > 國際

    中英對照讀新聞》China signals it will pull plug on subsidies for EVs with five-year plan exclusion中國釋放將終止電動車補貼訊號，排除在五年計劃之外

    2025/11/22 05:30
    今年四月上海車展展示的小米SU7 Ultra電動車。（路透）

    今年四月上海車展展示的小米SU7 Ultra電動車。（路透）

    ◎國際新聞中心

    China has sent a clear signal that it is willing to pull the plug on subsidies for its electric vehicle industry after years of big-ticket government support fuelled a boom that has left the world’s second-largest economy saddled with vast oversupply, prompting it to push into global car markets.

    歷經多年政府大手筆支持，推動電動車產業蓬勃發展後，中國已發出明確信號，表明願意終止對該產業的補貼。這場熱潮使全球第二大經濟體面臨嚴重產能過剩問題，促使中國進軍全球汽車市場。

    Top policymakers omitted electric vehicles from their list of strategic industries in their recent five-year development plan for 2026-2030, the industry’s first exclusion in more than a decade.

    在最近公布的2026-2030年五年發展規劃中，最高決策者將電動車排除在戰略產業清單之外，這是十多年來該產業首度遭剔除。

    Analysts say the move is evidence the Beijing considers the industry to be mature and no longer requires the same level of financial support.

    分析師表示，此舉證明北京認為該產業已經成熟，不再需要同等程度的財政支持。

    But they say the omission should not be seen as a sign that the EV industry has fallen out of favour, despite it becoming a poster child for excessive competition that even President Xi Jinping has criticised.

    但他們指出，被排除在名單外並非電動車產業已經失寵的徵兆，儘管該產業已成為過度競爭的典型案例，甚至遭到習近平主席批評。

    新聞辭典

    omission：名詞，省略、遺漏。例句：The accident was caused by the driver’s omission of checking the blind spot.（這起事故是由於司機沒有查看盲點所造成的。）

    poster child：原意指宣傳海報上的代表人物，引申為某人或某事、某種現象的典型代表，常用於負面情境。例句：After the financial crisis, the failed bank became the poster child for reckless lending and poor regulation.（金融危機之後，這家倒閉的銀行成了魯莽放貸與監管不力的典型代表。）

