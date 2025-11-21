中英對照讀新聞》16% of existing condos in Tokyo wards cost over 100 million yen 16％的東京各區現有公寓要價逾1億日圓

日本東京23區的公寓價格大漲。圖為2024年4月30日在東京拍攝的畫面，顯示某公寓大樓外牆掛滿空調機組。（法新社檔案照）

◎ 張沛元

The proportion of existing apartments costing more than 100 million yen in Tokyo’s 23 wards has surged 16-fold over the past decade, according to a survey.

根據1項調查，過去10年來，（日本）東京23區要價超過1億日圓的現有公寓比例，飆升16倍。

In Minato and Chiyoda wards, more than half of the preowned units for sale now fall into this category, indicating that the soaring prices of newly built apartments are spilling over into the secondhand property market, too.

在港區與千代田區，逾半數待售二手屋的價格屬於要價逾1億日圓範疇，顯示新建公寓房價飆升的現象，正擴散到二手屋市場。

In 2015, units costing more than 100 million yen accounted for just 1 percent of listings.

2015年，價格超過1億日圓的公寓，僅佔所有待售公寓的1％。

That share had risen to 3 percent by 2020.

到了2020年，此佔比已升至3％。

It reached 16 percent during the first six months of this year, meaning that one in every seven listed units exceeded the 100-million-yen mark.

該比例在今年上半年達到16％，意味每7間待售的房屋中，就有1間的價格超過1億日圓。

新聞辭典

surge：名詞／動詞，陡增，遽增，急遽上升。例句：What is attributed to the surge in gold prices?（導致金價飆升的原因為何？）

spill over：片語，溢出；波及，擴散，影響。例句：The war threatens to spill over into neighboring countries.（這場戰爭有波及鄰國之虞。）

