中英對照讀新聞》South Korea halts flights for college entry exam南韓為大學入學考試暫停飛機起降

南韓大學入學考試是一等大事，政府也配合調整許多措施。（法新社檔案照）

◎孫宇青

Flights are temporarily halted, the stock market will trade an hour later and parents are packing shrines for prayers － it can only be college entry exam day for South Korean students.

班機暫時停飛，股市交易延後1小時，家長紛紛前往寺廟祈禱。對南韓學生來說，這無疑是大學入學考試日。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The college entry exam, known locally as the "Suneung", is essential for admission to top universities and widely regarded as a gateway to social mobility, economic security and even a good marriage.

南韓的大學修學能力測驗，被稱為「修能」，是進入頂尖大學的關鍵一役，更被廣泛認為是通往社會階層流動、經濟保障，乃至美滿婚姻的敲門磚。

With so much at stake, the South Korean government is taking no chances.

由於此事意義重大，南韓政府不敢掉以輕心。

A 35-minute nationwide ban on flights has been imposed during the English listening test, except in emergencies, while banks and public offices told their workers to start an hour later to avoid traffic on the roads.

英語聽力測驗期間，除非是緊急狀況，否則全國航班起降暫停35分鐘。銀行和公共機構也通知員工延後1小時上班，以避免交通壅塞。

Furthermore, there are many taboos associated with the college entrance exam in South Korea.

此外，在南韓，修能還有很多禁忌。

Among them is avoiding seaweed soup for lunch, as its slippery strands are believed to make students "slip" in the high-stakes test.（AFP）

其中之一就是午餐不能吃海帶湯，因為人們認為海帶滑溜溜的質地，會讓學生在考試中「滑倒」。（法新社）

新聞辭典

gateway：名詞，門戶、通道、途徑。例句：This door is the gateway to the warehouse.（這扇門是通往倉庫的入口。）

take a chance：慣用片語，冒險。例句：The boss took a chance to hire a novice for this position.（老闆冒險聘用1名新手擔任這個職位。）

熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法