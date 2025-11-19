中英對照讀新聞》Putin urges Russia’s aerospace industry to develop rocket engines普廷力促俄國航太產業發展火箭引擎

普廷在薩馬拉參觀航空引擎製造廠。（歐新社）

◎管淑平

President Vladimir Putin urged aerospace industry leaders on Friday to press on with efforts to develop booster rocket engines for space launch vehicles and build on Russia’s longstanding reputation as a leader in space technology.

俄羅斯總統弗拉迪米爾．普廷週五力促航太產業領袖，努力推進開發用於太空發射載具的助推火箭引擎，並且以俄國長期身為太空科技領導者的聲譽為基礎，再接再厲。

Putin flew to the southern Russian city of Samara, where he met industry specialists and toured the Kuznetsov design bureau aircraft engine manufacturing plant.

普廷飛往俄國南部薩馬拉市，在當地與產業專家會面，並參觀庫茲涅佐夫設計局的飛機引擎製造廠。

Quoted by Russian news agencies, Putin said Russia remained a leading force in the development of the aerospace industry.

據俄國新聞通訊社引述，普廷說俄國依然是航太產業發展的領導力量。

"It is important to consistently renew production capacity in terms of engines for booster rockets," the agencies quoted Putin as saying late on Friday.

「在助推火箭的引擎生產能力方面，持續更新這個能力很重要」，通訊社引述普廷在週五晚間的談話。

"And in doing so, we must not only meet our own current and future needs but also move actively on world markets and be successful competitors." (Reuters)

「而在這個過程中，我們不僅要符合我們當前和未來的需求，也要在國際市場上更加積極，成為成功的競爭者。」（路透）

新聞辭典

urge：動詞，敦促，力勸。例句：The teacher urged his students to study hard.（老師敦促他的學生用功唸書。）

capacity：名詞，產能，能力。例句：The factory increased its capacity to meet demand.（該工廠提升產能以滿足需求。）

