中英對照讀新聞》Trump cuts tariffs on beef, coffee and other foods as inflation concerns mount 隨著通膨疑慮升高，川普削減牛肉、咖啡與其他食物關稅

◎魏國金

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday rolled back tariffs on more than 200 food products, including such staples as coffee, beef, bananas and orange juice, in the face of growing angst among American consumers about the high cost of groceries.

在面臨美國消費者對高民生成本的憂心加劇之際，美國總統川普週五將逾200多項食品關稅降回原來水準，其中包括咖啡、牛肉、香蕉與柳橙汁等主要食品。

The new exemptions mark a sharp reversal for Trump, who has long insisted that the sweeping import duties he imposed earlier this year are not fueling inflation.

這項新的豁免標誌著川普立場的劇烈逆轉，他向來堅稱，今年初他實施的全面進口關稅不會助長通膨。

"They may in some cases" raise prices, Trump said of his tariffs. But he insisted that overall, the U.S. has "virtually no inflation."

「它們或許在一些狀況下」將推升物價，川普談到他的關稅時說，但他堅稱，整體而言，美國「幾乎沒有通膨」。

Trump also said that he would move forward with a $2,000 payment to lower- and middle-income Americans that would be funded by tariff revenues next year sometime.

川普也說，他將推動明年某時，向中低所得美國人發放2000美元補貼，財源來自關稅收入。

"The tariffs allow us to give a dividend if we want to do that. Now we’re going to do a dividend and we’re also reducing debt," he said.

「關稅讓我們可以發放紅利，如果我們想這麼做的話。現在我們將發放紅利，同時也縮減債務」，他說。

新聞辭典

roll back：削減（價格）、降回原來水準。例句：The Government rolled back price increases on rice.（政府將稻米價格壓低到原來水準）。

move forward（with）：繼續推行、執行。例句：We need to move forward with our plan.（我們需要繼續推行我們的計畫。）

