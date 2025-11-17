中英對照讀新聞》Barcelona’s Sagrada Familia becomes the world’s tallest church 巴塞隆納的聖家堂成為世界最高的教堂

巴塞隆納聖家堂中央塔樓的一部分10月31日被吊裝到位後，就成為世界上最高的教堂，高度達162.91公尺。（美聯社）

◎盧永山

Barcelona’s Sagrada Familia became the world’s tallest church on Thursday after a part of its central tower was lifted into place.

巴塞隆納聖家堂中央塔樓的一部分週四被吊裝到位後，成為世界上最高的教堂。

The masterwork of architect Antoni Gaudí now rises to 162.91 meters above the city, the church said in a statement. That barely beats out the tip of the spire of Germany’s Ulmer Münster, which tops out at 161.53 meters.

該教堂在聲明中表示，建築師安東尼．高第的傑作如今高聳於城市之上，高度達162.91公尺，比德國烏爾姆大教堂的尖塔略高一些，後者最高處為161.53公尺。

The Ulmer Münster, a Gothic Lutheran church built between 1543 and 1890, has held the title of the world’s tallest church. That bragging right now gets passed to its Spanish rival.

烏爾姆大教堂是1座哥德式路德教堂，建於1543年至1890年間，曾一度是世界上最高的教堂。如今，這項殊榮已移交給它的西班牙對手聖家堂。

And the Sagrada Familia is still growing. The central “Tower of Jesus Christ” that is rising from the top of the church will reach 172 meters when it is completed in the coming months.

聖家堂仍在不斷擴建。從教堂頂部升起的中央「耶穌基督塔」，將在未來幾個月內完工，屆時高度將達到172公尺。

新聞辭典

spire：名詞，尖塔、尖頂；動詞，給…裝尖頂、聳立。例句：The spire of the famous curch can be seen from miles away.（這間著名教堂的尖頂，從數英里外就能夠看到。）

brag：動詞，吹噓、誇耀。例句：She’s always bragging about how much money he earns.（她老是吹噓自己賺了少錢。）

