中英對照讀新聞》Angelina Jolie visits Ukraine’s frontline city Kherson安潔莉娜．裘莉訪問烏克蘭前線城市赫爾松

中英對照讀新聞》Angelina Jolie visits Ukraine’s frontline city Kherson安潔莉娜．裘莉訪問烏克蘭前線城市赫爾松2025/11/16 05:30
安潔莉娜．裘莉訪問飽受戰火摧殘的前線地區，與當地工作人員、民眾交流。（路透）
◎林家宇
Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie has visited one of Ukraine’s most dangerous frontline cities and a neighbouring region, meeting medical staff, volunteers and civilians living under constant attacks from Russian troops.
好萊塢演員安潔莉娜．裘莉訪視烏克蘭最危險前線城市之一和一處鄰近地區，與生活在持續遭俄軍轟炸下的醫護人員、志工和民眾會晤。
"At a time when governments around the world are turning their backs on the protection of civilians, their strength, and their support for each other is humbling," Jolie said in a statement released on Thursday by the Legacy of War Foundation, which supported her visit to Kherson and nearby Mykolaiv.
裘莉透過促成此次訪問赫爾松與鄰近古拉耶夫行程的戰爭遺產基金會發布聲明，「在全球政府漠視保護平民的時期，他們的力量及相互扶持令人感到謙卑。」
"The people of Mykolaiv and Kherson live with danger every day, but they refuse to give in," Jolie said.
裘莉說，「尼古拉耶夫和赫爾松的人們每日生活在危險之中，但他們拒絕屈服。」
Photos showed Jolie in a flak jacket in a basement, and meeting children in a windowless room. The group said she toured medical and educational facilities that had been relocated underground to escape constant Russian attacks.
照片可見穿著防彈背心的裘莉在地下室聽取烏克蘭人員說明，以及在密閉的房間內與兒童互動。基金會說，裘莉訪問了為躲避俄羅斯持續不斷的攻擊而重新安置在地底的醫療及教育設施。
新聞辭典
humbling：形容詞，令人感到謙卑、謙遜的。例句：It’s humbling to see her kindness to the poor.（看見她對窮困者的仁慈令人自慚形穢。）
give in：片語動詞，屈服、讓步。例句：Despite the adversary being so powerful, that country vowed never to give in.（儘管對手是如此強大，那個國家仍誓不屈服。）
