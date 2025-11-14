中英對照讀新聞》These federal workers are finding other gigs to make ends meet 這些聯邦僱員正在尋找其他工作以餬口度日

美國國稅局律師史坦10月24日在華府街頭擺攤賣熱狗。史坦因聯邦政府停擺被迫放無薪假。（路透）

◎張沛元

As the shutdown enters its second month, some furloughed federal workers are finding new sources of income after weeks of making do without paychecks.

隨著（美國聯邦）政府停擺進入第二個月，部分放無薪假的聯邦僱員在湊合著無薪過了數週後，正在尋找新的收入來源。

請繼續往下閱讀...

They’ve taken on gig work and retail jobs; served as substitute teachers and notaries; or started their own businesses. Many workers said their side hustles are as much about keeping the bills paid as having something to do while waiting for the government to open back up.

他們開始打零工與做零售；當代課老師與公證人；或是自行創業。許多僱員說，他們兼差既是為了繳帳單應付生活開支，也是為了讓自己在等待政府重啟期間有事可做。

When the government is open, Isaac Stein works as a lawyer for the Internal Revenue Service, writing rules for 401(k)s and other retirement plans.

當聯邦政府正常運作時，艾塞克．史坦是美國國稅局的律師，負責為401(k)與其他退休計畫制定相關規定。

But these days, Stein, 31, is selling hot dogs, Moon Pies and RC Cola from his newfangled cart, called Shysters, on First and M streets NE in Washington.

但近來，31歲的史坦在華府東北區的第1街與M街交叉口，從他的那輛名為「訟棍」的新型餐車，販售熱狗、棉花糖三明治餅乾與RC可樂。

新聞辭典

make ends meet：慣用語，勉強維持生計，形容手頭很緊，收入剛好夠生活所需。例句：Some people have to work several jobs to make ends meet.（有些人得做好幾份工作才能勉強餬口度日。）

make do (with something)：慣用語，湊合，將就。例句：I didn’t have an umbrella for the rain, so I made do with my coat.（我沒有傘遮雨，所以拿外套將就一下。）

熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法