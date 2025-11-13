中英對照讀新聞》Gas workers uncover 1,000-year-old mummy in Peru秘魯天然氣工人發現距今1000多年的木乃伊

秘魯利馬的天然氣工人在埋設管線時，意外發現木乃伊。（美聯社檔案照）

◎孫宇青

A crew of workers accidentally discovered a mummy more than 1,000 years old while installing gas pipes in Peru’s capital Lima, their employer and archaeologists said.

雇主和考古學家表示，一群工人在秘魯首都利馬安裝天然氣管道時，意外發現1具距今1000多年的木乃伊。

The mummy was found in a tomb underneath a street north of Lima, said archaeologist Jesus Bahamonde.

考古學家赫蘇斯．巴哈蒙德表示，這具木乃伊是在利馬北部1條街道地下的1座古墓中發現。

The mummy was covered in a shroud in a seated position, arms and legs bent.

木乃伊身裹裹屍布，呈現坐姿，雙臂和雙腿彎曲。

Pottery was also found in the tomb which was dated to the Chancay civilization that lived around the Lima region between the 11th and 15th centuries.

古墓中還發現陶器，年代可追溯至11世紀至15世紀期間生活在利馬地區附近的「錢凱文明」。

It was believed to be part of a large, ancient cemetery.（AFP）

據信，該古墓屬於1座大型古代墓地的一部分。（法新社）

新聞辭典

uncover：動詞，揭露；挖出。例句：The detective tries to uncover the truths intentionally masked by them.（偵探試圖揭開他們刻意掩蓋的真相。）

shroud：名詞，裹屍布；遮蓋物。例句：The detective accidentally found a corpes covered in a shroud.（偵探意外發現1具裹著裹屍布的屍體。）

