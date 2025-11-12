為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁 > 國際

    中英對照讀新聞》’Large shark’ kills man off Sydney beach「大鯊魚」在雪梨海灘外海咬死人

    2025/11/12 05:30
    雪梨迪瓦艾海灘豎立的鯊魚出沒警告牌。（美聯社）

    雪梨迪瓦艾海灘豎立的鯊魚出沒警告牌。（美聯社）

    ◎管淑平

    A "large shark" mauled a surfer to death at a popular Sydney beach on Saturday, Australian police and rescuers said, in a rare fatal attack that led to a string of beach closures.

    1隻「大鯊魚」週六在雪梨一處熱門海灘海域，將1名衝浪者活活咬死，澳洲警方和救難人員表示；這起罕見的致命攻擊導致多處海灘關閉。

    The 57-year-old local man had gone surfing with five or six friends in the Pacific waters off northern Sydney’s adjoining Long Reef and Dee Why beaches, authorities said.

    這名57歲的當地男子，當時與5、6名朋友，在雪梨北部毗鄰的長礁和迪瓦艾海灘外太平洋海域衝浪，當局說。

    The man － an experienced surfer － lost "a number of limbs", New South Wales police superintendent John Duncan told a news conference.

    新南威爾斯州警司約翰．鄧肯在記者會上表示，這名男子—經驗豐富的衝浪客—失去了「幾個肢體」。

    "The body was found floating in the surf," he told reporters.

    「屍體被發現在浪裡載浮載沉」，他告訴記者。

    A couple of surfers saw him in the water and got him to shore. "Unfortunately, by that time we understand he lost probably a lot of blood and attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful," Duncan said.

    有幾名衝浪者看到他在水裡，將他拉上岸，「不幸的是，等我們得知此事時，他可能已經失血過多，幾度嘗試急救都未能成功」，鄧肯說。

    新聞辭典

    maul：動詞，（動物）撕咬、攻擊；另有「抨擊」之意。例句：The bear mauled the camper in the forest.（這隻熊在森林裡攻擊1名露營者。）

    resuscitate：動詞，使復甦，急救。例句：The doctor tried to resuscitate the patient.（醫生試圖救活這名患者。）

