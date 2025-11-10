為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 國際

    中英對照讀新聞》A long-lost ancient Roman artifact reappears in a New Orleans backyard 1件失落已久的古羅馬文物 重新出現在紐奧良的後院

    2025/11/10 05:30
    美國紐奧良的1戶家庭在清理雜草叢生的後院時，發現1塊有1900年歷史的羅馬大理石碑。（美聯社）

    美國紐奧良的1戶家庭在清理雜草叢生的後院時，發現1塊有1900年歷史的羅馬大理石碑。（美聯社）

    ◎盧永山

    A New Orleans family cleaning up their overgrown backyard made an extremely unusual find: Under the weeds was a mysterious marble tablet with Latin characters that included the phrase “spirits of the dead.”

    紐奧良的1戶家庭在清理雜草叢生的後院時，發現1個極不尋常的東西：雜草下面有1塊神秘的大理石碑，上面刻著拉丁字母，其中包括「死者的靈魂」這個詞。

    “The fact that it was in Latin that really just gave us pause, right?” said Daniella Santoro, a Tulane University anthropologist.

    杜蘭大學人類學家丹妮拉．桑托羅表示：「它竟然是用拉丁文寫的，這真的讓我們很驚訝，對吧？」

    Intrigued and slightly alarmed, Santoro reached out to her classical archaeologist colleague Susann Lusnia, who quickly realized that the slab was the 1,900-year-old grave marker of a Roman sailor named Sextus Congenius Verus.

    桑托羅既好奇又有點擔心，於是就聯繫她的古典考古學家同事蘇珊．盧斯尼亞，後者很快意識到這塊石板是1位名叫塞克斯圖斯．孔吉尼烏斯．維魯斯的羅馬水手的墓碑，已有1900年歷史。

    “When I first saw the image that Daniella sent me, it really did send a shiver up my spine because I was just floored,” Lusnia said.

    盧斯尼亞說：「當我第一次看到丹妮拉發給我的照片時，我真是背脊發涼，因為我驚呆了。」

    新聞辭典

    overgrown：形容詞，草木叢生的、蔓生的。例句：The field is overgrown with weeds.（這片田地雜草叢生。）

    flooor：名詞，地板、樓層、場所；動詞，擊倒、使…驚訝得不知所措。例句：He was floored with a single punch to the head.（他被1拳擊中頭部後倒地。）

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖 圖
    圖 圖
    相關新聞
    國際今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播