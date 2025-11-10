中英對照讀新聞》A long-lost ancient Roman artifact reappears in a New Orleans backyard 1件失落已久的古羅馬文物 重新出現在紐奧良的後院

美國紐奧良的1戶家庭在清理雜草叢生的後院時，發現1塊有1900年歷史的羅馬大理石碑。（美聯社）

◎盧永山

A New Orleans family cleaning up their overgrown backyard made an extremely unusual find: Under the weeds was a mysterious marble tablet with Latin characters that included the phrase “spirits of the dead.”

紐奧良的1戶家庭在清理雜草叢生的後院時，發現1個極不尋常的東西：雜草下面有1塊神秘的大理石碑，上面刻著拉丁字母，其中包括「死者的靈魂」這個詞。

“The fact that it was in Latin that really just gave us pause, right?” said Daniella Santoro, a Tulane University anthropologist.

杜蘭大學人類學家丹妮拉．桑托羅表示：「它竟然是用拉丁文寫的，這真的讓我們很驚訝，對吧？」

Intrigued and slightly alarmed, Santoro reached out to her classical archaeologist colleague Susann Lusnia, who quickly realized that the slab was the 1,900-year-old grave marker of a Roman sailor named Sextus Congenius Verus.

桑托羅既好奇又有點擔心，於是就聯繫她的古典考古學家同事蘇珊．盧斯尼亞，後者很快意識到這塊石板是1位名叫塞克斯圖斯．孔吉尼烏斯．維魯斯的羅馬水手的墓碑，已有1900年歷史。

“When I first saw the image that Daniella sent me, it really did send a shiver up my spine because I was just floored,” Lusnia said.

盧斯尼亞說：「當我第一次看到丹妮拉發給我的照片時，我真是背脊發涼，因為我驚呆了。」

新聞辭典

overgrown：形容詞，草木叢生的、蔓生的。例句：The field is overgrown with weeds.（這片田地雜草叢生。）

flooor：名詞，地板、樓層、場所；動詞，擊倒、使…驚訝得不知所措。例句：He was floored with a single punch to the head.（他被1拳擊中頭部後倒地。）

