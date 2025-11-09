中英對照讀新聞》French zoo workers say their goodbyes as two pandas head to retirement in China法國動物園職員向返回中國養老的兩隻貓熊道別

法國博瓦勒動物園的動物明星歡歡和圓仔回到中國退休。（路透）

◎林家宇

Giant pandas Huan Huan and Yuan Zi, star attractions at France’s Beauval Zoo, will head to retirement in China next month, leaving behind twins born during a 13-year stay intended to strengthen diplomatic ties.

令遊客趨之若鶩的法國博瓦勒動物園大貓熊歡歡和圓仔，為深化外交關係在當地居住13年後，於11月返回中國養老並留下一對雙胞胎。

Keeper Delphine Pouvreau, who has cared for them since their arrival in 2012, says she’s cherishing every moment that remains before their departure, which was prompted by Huan Huan’s kidney problems.

自2012年歡歡和圓仔抵達後並負責照護他們的飼養員德爾芬．普弗羅表示，她珍視與牠們離別前餘下的每一刻。出於歡歡腎臟問題這對伴侶因而返國。

"They’re very special animals," she told Reuters before the pandas go into quarantine ahead of the trip, saying she had formed a strong attachment to them from the start.

在兩隻貓熊進行返國的隔離程序前，她告訴路透「牠們是非常特別的動物」，打從一開始彼此便產生強烈的依附。

"We’ll take care of them every day and, above all, make sure they are well during this period ... And of course, we’re really going to make the most of our time with them before they go."

「我們會照料牠們的每一天，最重要的是，確保牠們在這段期間安然無恙...還有當然，在牠們離開之前，我們肯定會把絕大多數的時間用來與牠們相處。」

新聞辭典

cherish：動詞，珍愛、鍾愛。例句：He cherishes everything his children give him.（他珍視孩子給予他的一切。）

attachment：名詞，依戀、依附。例句：She eventually felt tired of her boyfriend’s attachment.（她終究對男友的依戀感到疲憊。）

