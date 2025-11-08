中英對照讀新聞》Australia to offer hours of free solar power澳洲將提供數小時免費太陽能電力

澳洲雪梨一戶住宅屋頂裝設的太陽能板。（路透檔案照）

Australian households will be able to access three hours a day of free solar power under an energy-saving programme that the government unveiled on Tuesday and will begin next year.

澳洲家庭透過一項節能計畫將能夠取得每天三小時的免費太陽能電力。該計畫由政府在週二公布，將於明年開始實施。

"We want to see the benefits of renewable energy flow to all," Energy Minister Chris Bowen told national broadcaster ABC.

能源部長克里斯．鮑恩向澳洲廣播公司（ABC）表示：「我們希望所有人都能享受到再生能源的好處。」

In a statement, he said that Solar Sharer scheme will be rolled out from next year in some jurisdictions, including New South Wales and South Australia, before a possible expansion.

他在一份聲明中指出，「太陽能共享」計畫將從明年起在部分轄區，包括新南威爾斯州與南澳州率先推出，之後可能擴大實施範圍。

"It’s not a silver bullet, and it is part of a suite of measures, but it’s a good one," Bowen told ABC.

「這不是萬靈丹，而是整套措施中的一環，但確實是個好辦法」，鮑恩向ABC表示。

The government’s new offer will be available to all Australians, "even those without solar panels or batteries", Bowen said, as long as they have a smart meter and opt in to the new plan.

鮑恩表示，政府的新措施將開放給所有澳洲民眾，「即使沒有安裝太陽能板或電池者」，只要家中裝有智慧電表並選擇加入該計畫即可。

新聞辭典

silver bullet：萬靈丹；一勞永逸的解決方案。例句：There’s no silver bullet for climate change; we need a combination of policies and innovations.（氣候變遷沒有萬靈丹，我們需要政策與創新的組合方案。）

opt in：選擇加入；主動參與。例句：Users must opt in to receive marketing emails from the company.（使用者必須主動選擇加入，才能收到該公司的行銷電子郵件。）

