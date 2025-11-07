中英對照讀新聞》Britain’s foreign minister was fined for going fishing with JD Vance 英國外相因與美國副總統范斯一起釣魚而被罰款

2025年8月8日，英國外交大臣拉米（右）與美國副總統范斯，在英格蘭鄉間的舍夫寧官邸釣魚。（路透）

◎ 張沛元

British foreign minister David Lammy went fishing with US Vice President JD Vance at his retreat in the English countryside. Now, he could be fined for doing so.

英國外交大臣拉米在他位於英格蘭鄉村的別墅，與美國副總統范斯一起釣魚。如今，他可能因此被罰款。

Lammy referred himself to the UK’s environment watchdog for fishing without a rod license – an offense in Britain that could land him with a fine of £2,500.

拉米因無證釣魚而主動找上英國的環境監管機構—在英國，無許可證釣魚屬於違法行為，拉米恐因此被罰2500英鎊。

“The foreign secretary has written to the Environment Agency over an administrative oversight that meant the appropriate licenses had not been acquired for fishing on a private lake as part of a diplomatic engagement at Chevening House last week,” a Foreign Office spokesperson said.

英國外交部發言人說：「外交大臣已就1項行政疏失致函環境署，即（外交大臣）上週在舍夫寧官邸從事做為外交活動一環的私人湖泊釣魚時，並未取得適當的許可證。」

“As soon as the foreign secretary was made aware of the administrative error, he successfully purchased the relevant rod fishing licenses,” the spokesperson added.

發言人補充說：「外交大臣一被告知這項行政疏失，他便成功購買相關的釣竿釣魚許可證。」

新聞辭典

land someone with something：片語，給（某人）惹下（麻煩），給（某人）出（難題）。例句：Don’t land me with all the boring jobs.（別把那些無聊工作都丟給我。）

fine：動詞，處以罰款；名詞，罰金。例句：Is that true that you can be fined for chewing gum in Singapore?（在新加坡嚼口香糖會被罰款是真的嗎？）

