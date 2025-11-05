為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁 > 國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Nazi-looted masterwork spotted in Argentina property ad遭納粹掠奪的名畫被發現出現於阿根廷房屋廣告中

    2025/11/05 05:30
    阿根廷當局找回遭納粹掠奪的名畫。（美聯社）

    阿根廷當局找回遭納粹掠奪的名畫。（美聯社）

    ◎管淑平

    A 18th century masterwork allegedly stolen by the Nazis from a Dutch Jewish art collector reemerged in pictures of a house for sale in Argentina.

    1幅據稱被納粹從1名荷蘭猶太藝術收藏家偷走的18世紀名畫，重新出現在阿根廷1間待售屋的照片中。

    The painting, believed to be "Portrait of a Lady" by Italian baroque portraitist Giuseppe Ghislandi was identified by the Dutch newspaper AD in a picture of a house for sale in the seaside resort of Mar del Plata.

    這幅畫據信是義大利巴洛克時期肖像畫家朱塞佩．吉斯蘭迪的作品《貴婦肖像》，被荷蘭報紙《每日匯報》在阿根廷濱海度假勝地馬德普拉塔1張待售屋的廣告照片中，辨認出來。

    After AD announced the discovery, federal prosecutor Carlos Martinez ordered a search of the residence.

    《每日匯報》公布這項發現後，聯邦檢察官卡洛斯．馬丁內茲隨即下令搜查該住宅。

    While firearms were seized during the raid, the painting had disappeared.

    儘管在突襲中查獲槍枝，該畫卻已不見蹤影。

    But a week after the painting was spotted by chance, authorities in Argentina have recovered the 18th-century masterwork.

    不過，阿根廷當局在這幅畫被偶然發現1週後，已尋回這幅18世紀名畫。

    新聞辭典

    allegedly：副詞，據稱，據說。例句：The man was allegedly involved in the robbery.（據稱這名男子涉及這起搶案。）

    seize：動詞，查獲，扣押。例句：The police seized several illegal weapons.（警方查獲數件非法武器。）

