中英對照讀新聞》China made a ’mistake’ with rare-earth controls: Bessent to FT 貝森特告訴金融時報：中國的稀土管制是個「錯誤」

美國財政部長貝森特。（路透）

◎ 魏國金

China’s decision to impose export controls on rare earths was a "mistake" and drew attention to Beijing’s ability to use them as a coercive tool, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in an interview.

中國對稀土實施出口管制的決定是個「錯誤」，引發對北京以其為脅迫工具之能力的關注，美國財政部長貝森特受訪表示。

Beijing announced new controls in October on exports of technologies related to rare earths, crucial for manufacturing in defence, automobile, consumer electronics and other industries.

北京10月宣布，對稀土相關技術的出口實施新管制，稀土對國防、汽車、消費性電子產品與其他產業的生產至關重要。

The restrictions were a major sticking point in trade negotiations between Beijing and Washington, and China said it would halt them after presidents Xi Jinping and Donald Trump met this week.

該限制在北京與華府的貿易談判中是主要癥結點，在中國國家主席習近平與美國總統川普本週會面後，中國表示將對暫停實施相關限制。

In an interview with the Financial Times, Bessent said: "China has alerted everyone to the danger. They’ve made a real mistake."

在金融時報的訪問中，貝森特說，「中國引發所有人警覺此危險，他們犯了1個真正的錯誤」。

"It’s one thing to put the gun on the table. It’s another thing to fire shots in the air," Bessent said.

「把槍放在桌上是一回事，對空鳴槍又是另一回事」，他說。

新聞辭典

coercive：強制的、脅迫的。例句：The president relied on the coercive powers of the military.（總統仰賴軍隊的高壓手段。）

sticking point：癥結點、分歧點。例句：This was one of the major sticking points in the negotiations.(這是談判的主要癥結點之一。)

