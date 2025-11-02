中英對照讀新聞》Jon Bon Jovi ’grateful and humble’ to tour again after vocal cord surgery聲帶手術後再次巡演 邦喬飛感到「感激與謙卑」

邦喬飛在英國溫布利球場宣布2026年全球巡演。（路透）

◎林家宇

U.S. rocker Jon Bon Jovi says he is "grateful and humble" to be able to return to the stage again following vocal cord surgery as the band that carries his name announced a comeback tour this week.

在同名樂團宣布回歸巡演後，美國搖滾歌手邦喬飛表示，對於能夠在接受聲帶手術後再次重返舞台感到「感激與謙卑」。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The 63 year-old singer underwent surgery in 2022 and needed three years of rehabilitation to regain the strength to sing live again.

這位63歲的歌手在2022年接受手術，需要3年時間復健才能重拾再次現場演唱的力量。

"I’m excited. I’m also grateful and humble," Bon Jovi told Reuters on the sidelines of a press conference for the 2026 tour at Wembley Stadium on Friday.

邦喬飛在溫布利球場的2026巡演記者會場邊向路透談到，「我感到興奮以及感激和謙卑。」

"(It) has taken a lot of rehabilitation. It’s sort of like an athlete... because you’re retraining... (like) a leg break for a footballer on this field. You have to slowly walk until he can run."

「(過程)經歷了許多復健，這就像是運動員...因為你得反覆訓練...（像是）在這座球場上摔傷腿部的足球員，你必須循序漸進直到能夠跑動。」

The band, which Bon Jovi founded in 1983 and is known for hits like "Livin’ on a Prayer", "Always" and "It’s My Life".

由邦喬飛在1983年創立的樂團，以「Livin’ on a Prayer」、「Always」和 「It’s My Life」等知名歌曲為人所知。

新聞辭典

undergo：動詞，經歷、經受。例句：I can’t imagine what he has undergone during that war.（我無法想像他在那場戰爭中所經歷的事物。）

rehabilitation：名詞，恢復、修復。例句：His injury would require a long period of rehabilitation.（他所受的傷會需要一段長久的恢復期。）

熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法