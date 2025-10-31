中英對照讀新聞》Arctic ice melt has slowed despite record heat 熱到破紀錄，北極海冰融化速度減緩

中英對照讀新聞》Arctic ice melt has slowed despite record heat 熱到破紀錄，北極海冰融化速度減緩2025/10/31 05:30
科學家解釋為何氣溫愈高北極融冰速度卻愈慢。圖為2025年4月9日，1頭公北極熊在挪威的斯瓦巴群島的海冰上盯著1隻海豹。（法新社）
◎張沛元
The melting of Arctic ice has been one of the most profound ripple effects from climate change, an impact often depicted with images of a lone polar bear stranded on a dwindling piece of sea ice.
北極海冰融化一直是氣候變遷的最深遠連鎖反應之一，其衝擊常被以一頭北極熊孤零零地受困於一塊逐漸變小的海冰上的影像來刻劃呈現。
請繼續往下閱讀...
Now, a new study has found that ice has been melting more slowly over the past two decades across all seasons — even under a record-hot atmosphere.
如今，一項新研究發現，過去20年裡，即使是在破紀錄高溫下，所有季節的北極海冰融化速度都更緩慢。
From 2005 to 2024, scientists say Arctic sea ice has been declining at its slowest rate for any 20-year period since satellite measurements began in 1979.
科學家說，自1979年開始有衛星測量以來，北極海冰在2005年到2024年的融化速度，是任何20年期間中最慢的。
The slowdown may continue for another five to 10 years, though later on, sea ice could melt faster than the long-term average.
這種減緩情況可能會再持續5到10年，但之後的海冰融化速度，可能會比長期平均值更快。
新聞辭典
profound：形容詞，深刻的，深遠的，深層的。例句：The war had a profound impact on human history.（這場戰爭對人類歷史產生深遠影響。）
strand (someone or something) on (something)：慣用語，使受困其中。strand，動詞，使擱淺。例句：The ship was stranded for nearly 48 hours with over 3000 passengers and crew aboard.（這艘搭載3000多名乘客與船員的船擱淺近48小時。）
熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接