中英對照讀新聞》Hollywood performers union condemns AI-generated ’actress’ Tilly Norwood好萊塢演員工會譴責AI生成「女演員」提莉．諾伍德

AI生成演員提莉．諾伍德公布後引發影視、創作從業人員議論。（路透）

◎林家宇

The recent debut of an AI-generated "actress" dubbed Tilly Norwood, and its producer’s boasts of interest from studio executives, sparked a backlash on Tuesday from the SAG-AFTRA actors union, condemning the replacement of human performers with "synthetics."

名為提莉．諾伍德的AI生成「女演員」近期亮相，以及製作人誇耀吸引片廠高層興趣，引發了演員工會SAG-AFTRA的強烈反彈，譴責以「合成物」取代真人表演者的作法。

The Hollywood buzz around Tilly Norwood, introduced on Saturday at a film industry conference in Zurich, and the union’s scathing reaction to it reflected the dread many in the creative community feel about the intersection of artificial intelligence and show business.

提莉．諾伍德週六在蘇黎世的電影產業會議出場後引發好萊塢議論。工會嚴苛的反應，反映出許多創意產業從業者對於人工智慧和表演產業交織所感受到的恐懼。

Concerns about Hollywood actors and writers being exploited, and even supplanted, by AI-generated scripts and performers was a major issue SAG-AFTRA’s most recent round of contract talks with studios and streaming services.

對好萊塢演員和編劇遭AI生成劇本、表演者剝削甚至取代的擔憂，是SAG-AFTRA最近一輪與製片商和串流服務合約談判的主要議題。

"Creativity is, and should remain, human-centered," the union said in a statement. "The union is opposed to the replacement of human performers by synthetics."

工會聲明表示，「創意屬於，也應該仍以人為本」、「工會反對以合成物取代真人表演者的做法。」

新聞辭典

scathing：形容詞，厲聲批評的。例句：The government’s foreign policy drew a scathing attcak from the Opposition.（政府外交政策引來反對黨的猛烈攻訐）

dread：名詞，恐懼。例句：The posibility of the conflict fills everyone with dread.（衝突的可能性使所有人充滿恐懼）

