中英對照讀新聞》European luxury groups hedge bets on predicting China comeback歐洲精品集團對中國市場復甦的預測持保留態度

2024年5月22日在巴黎凡爾賽門展覽中心舉行的Vivatech博覽會上展示的法國精品集團LVMH的標誌。（法新社檔案照）

◎國際新聞中心

Europe’s luxury companies from LVMH to Hermes and L’Oreal are tentatively pointing to signs of a revival in China, but are also cautious about calling the turn on one of their biggest markets after a two-year slump.

從LVMH、愛馬仕到萊雅，歐洲各大精品公司紛紛初步指出中國市場出現復甦跡象，但對於這個歷經兩年低迷的重要市場是否已真正觸底反彈，業者仍抱持謹慎態度。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The $400 billion luxury sector has been hit hard by the downturn in China, which accounts for around a third of global luxury sales.

這項高達4000億美元的精品產業，受到中國市場衰退嚴重衝擊，中國約占全球精品銷售額的三分之一。

Now there are glimmers of hope that the worst may be over even though China’s troubles continue, with economic growth that is likely to have slowed to a one-year low in the third quarter as a prolonged property downturn and trade tensions hit demand.

中國經濟由於房地產市場長期低迷與貿易緊張關係打擊需求，第三季經濟成長率可能降至一年來最低點，儘管經濟問題不斷，但如今出現一絲曙光，顯示最壞的情況或許已經過去。

LVMH’s more upbeat sales report last week spurred an $80 billion rally in luxury shares on optimism about a China revival, but luxury companies reporting this week have painted a mixed picture.

LVMH上週公布的銷售報告較為樂觀，激勵精品股市值飆升800億美元，市場對中國復甦充滿期待；然而，本週公布財報的其他奢侈品牌卻呈現出喜憂參半的局面。

新聞辭典

hedge one’s bets：指對沖風險、分散風險、採取保守策略以降低損失風險。例句： Not quitting yet is just hedging his bets.（先不辭職，是為自己留條後路。）

mixed picture：指情況不一、好壞參半。例句：Exports improved, but weak domestic demand paints a mixed picture.（出口轉好，但內需仍弱，經濟好壞參半。）

熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法