為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 國際

    中英對照讀新聞》European luxury groups hedge bets on predicting China comeback歐洲精品集團對中國市場復甦的預測持保留態度

    2025/10/25 05:30
    2024年5月22日在巴黎凡爾賽門展覽中心舉行的Vivatech博覽會上展示的法國精品集團LVMH的標誌。（法新社檔案照）

    2024年5月22日在巴黎凡爾賽門展覽中心舉行的Vivatech博覽會上展示的法國精品集團LVMH的標誌。（法新社檔案照）

    ◎國際新聞中心

    Europe’s luxury companies from LVMH to Hermes and L’Oreal are tentatively pointing to signs of a revival in China, but are also cautious about calling the turn on one of their biggest markets after a two-year slump.

    從LVMH、愛馬仕到萊雅，歐洲各大精品公司紛紛初步指出中國市場出現復甦跡象，但對於這個歷經兩年低迷的重要市場是否已真正觸底反彈，業者仍抱持謹慎態度。

    The $400 billion luxury sector has been hit hard by the downturn in China, which accounts for around a third of global luxury sales.

    這項高達4000億美元的精品產業，受到中國市場衰退嚴重衝擊，中國約占全球精品銷售額的三分之一。

    Now there are glimmers of hope that the worst may be over even though China’s troubles continue, with economic growth that is likely to have slowed to a one-year low in the third quarter as a prolonged property downturn and trade tensions hit demand.

    中國經濟由於房地產市場長期低迷與貿易緊張關係打擊需求，第三季經濟成長率可能降至一年來最低點，儘管經濟問題不斷，但如今出現一絲曙光，顯示最壞的情況或許已經過去。

    LVMH’s more upbeat sales report last week spurred an $80 billion rally in luxury shares on optimism about a China revival, but luxury companies reporting this week have painted a mixed picture.

    LVMH上週公布的銷售報告較為樂觀，激勵精品股市值飆升800億美元，市場對中國復甦充滿期待；然而，本週公布財報的其他奢侈品牌卻呈現出喜憂參半的局面。

    新聞辭典

    hedge one’s bets：指對沖風險、分散風險、採取保守策略以降低損失風險。例句： Not quitting yet is just hedging his bets.（先不辭職，是為自己留條後路。）

    mixed picture：指情況不一、好壞參半。例句：Exports improved, but weak domestic demand paints a mixed picture.（出口轉好，但內需仍弱，經濟好壞參半。）

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖 圖
    圖 圖
    相關新聞
    國際今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播