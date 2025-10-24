中英對照讀新聞》Fukuoka to rework school lunches after online criticism 福岡市在遭網路批評後重新製作學校午餐

日本福岡市的校園營養午餐因太過寒酸而遭網友砲轟。圖為今年7月東京1家佃煮店正在準備佃煮。（美聯社）

The education board here is working to boost the quality of school lunches after drawing harsh judgments from Japanese netizens on X who tore into a photo of a meal.

在一張營養午餐照片在X上遭日本網友嚴厲批評後，（日本福岡市）教育委員會正致力提升學校午餐的品質。

"The portion size is too small" and "it looks sad" were among the responses to what was served at a Fukuoka elementary school.

網友對福岡的小學午餐的回應，包括「份量太小」與「看起來很淒慘」。

The lunch’s main component was a single piece of "karaage" fried chicken dwarfed by a disproportionately larger plate.

該午餐的主菜是一塊「唐揚」炸雞，（因為被放在）一個不成比例的大盤子裡而顯得更小。

There are also a bowl of rice mixed with barley, a cup of spring cabbage miso soup along with a carton of milk.

此外還有一碗混有大麥的米飯、一杯春蔬味噌湯，以及一盒牛奶。

“I was shocked and felt sad,” Fukuoka Mayor Soichiro Takashima said regarding the lunch in question at the city assembly’s plenary session on June 11.

6月11日，福岡市長高島宗一郎在市議會全體會議上談到引發議論的午餐時說：「我感到震驚與難過。」

新聞辭典

tear into something：片語，積極開始做某事；嚴厲批評：刺入，穿進。例句：She tore into him for being late for the date.（她痛批他約會遲到。）

dwarf：動詞，使…顯得矮小，使…相形見拙；名詞，矮人，侏儒；形容詞，矮小的。例句：The current crisis dwarfs all your previous problems.（當前危機讓你之前的所有問題都不值得一提。）

