中英對照讀新聞》Man arrested in Italy for syphoning water from royal palace義大利男子因從王宮偷水被捕

義大利1名男子涉嫌盜竊公共用水遭逮捕。示意圖。（法新社檔案照）

◎孫宇青

Italian police said they had arrested a man accused of syphoning off water from an aqueduct feeding the fountains and basins of a palace dubbed the "Italian Versailles" near Naples.

義大利警方表示，他們逮捕1名被控從1條輸水管道中偷水的男子，該管道為那不勒斯附近1座被稱為「義大利凡爾賽宮」的宮殿噴泉和水池供水。

The 58-year-old had engaged in "continued theft of public water" to the detriment of the 18th-century Royal Palace of Caserta, a UNESCO heritage site built by the King of Naples, Charles of Bourbon.

該名58歲男子「持續盜竊公共用水」，損害建於18世紀的卡塞塔王宮。卡塞塔王宮是聯合國教科文組織認定的文化遺產，由那不勒斯國王查理一世建造。

The palace, now a museum, alerted the police of water shortages in the basins and fountains of its lush landscaped gardens.

這座現已成為博物館的王宮，因鬱鬱蔥蔥園林中的水池和噴泉缺水，而向警方報案。

The suspect allegedly tapped into the Caroline Aqueduct, funnelling the water through an illegal pipeline to transport it 145 metres to his agricultural property, which police said they seized.（AFP）

據稱，該名嫌犯利用卡洛琳輸水管道，將水透過1條非法管道，輸送到145公尺外的農業用地，這塊土地已被警方查封。（法新社）

新聞辭典

lush：形容詞，鬱鬱蔥蔥的；優美的；美味的。例句：I enjoyed her lush singing a lot.（我非常喜歡她華麗的演唱。）

funnel：動詞，輸送。例句：The country is sanctioned by funnelling weapons to the North Korea.（該國因向北韓輸送武器而遭到制裁。）

