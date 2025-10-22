中英對照讀新聞》US slams door on foreign truck drivers after deadly crash 美國在致命車禍後對外籍卡車司機關上大門

墨西哥的卡車駕駛。（路透）

◎管淑平

President Donald Trump’s administration on Thursday abruptly stopped issuing US visas for truck drivers after a fatal crash drew national attention, its latest sweeping step against foreign visitors.

總統唐納．川普的政府週四突然停止向卡車司機核發美國簽證，在1起致命車禍引發全國關注後，這也是川普政府針對外國訪客的最新1項大動作。

請繼續往下閱讀...

"Effective immediately we are pausing all issuance of worker visas for commercial truck drivers," Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote on X.

「我們暫停對所有商用卡車司機的工作簽證核發，立即生效」，國務卿魯比歐在社群平台X上寫道。

"The increasing number of foreign drivers operating large tractor-trailer trucks on US roads is endangering American lives and undercutting the livelihoods of American truckers," he wrote.

「愈來愈多外籍司機駕駛大型聯結車行駛在美國道路上，危害美國人性命，並損害美國卡車司機的生計」，他寫道。

Rubio’s action came after a truck driver was charged with killing three people on a highway in Florida while making an illegal U-turn.

魯比歐是在1名卡車司機因在佛羅里達州高速公路上違規迴轉，造成3人死亡而遭起訴後，採取這項行動。

新聞辭典

abruptly：副詞，突然地，出其不意地。例句：The meeting ended abruptly when the fire alarm rang.（會議在火災警鈴響起時驟然結束。）

livelihood：名詞，生計，維生方式。例句：Fishing is the main livelihood for many coastal families.（漁業是許多沿海家庭的主要生計。）

熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法