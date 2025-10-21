為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Popular Egyptian ‘strong man’ goes for another jaw-dropping challenge:Pulling a ship with his teeth 受歡迎的埃及「大力士」接受另1項令人瞠目結舌的挑戰：用牙齒拉船

    2025/10/21 05:30
    埃及摔角選手阿什拉夫．馬哈魯斯僅用牙齒咬住1根繩子，將1艘700噸重的船拉過水面。（美聯社）

    埃及摔角選手阿什拉夫．馬哈魯斯僅用牙齒咬住1根繩子，將1艘700噸重的船拉過水面。（美聯社）

    ◎盧永山

    With nothing but grit, muscle and an iron jaw, a hugely popular Egyptian wrestler geared up for an extraordinary challenge Saturday: pulling a 700-ton ship across the water with a rope held only by his teeth.

    週六1位非常受歡迎的埃及摔角選手，僅憑藉勇氣、肌肉和鋼鐵般的下巴，準備迎接1項非凡的挑戰：只用牙齒咬住1根繩子，將1艘700噸重的船拉過水面。

    “Today, I have come to break the world record,” Ashraf Mahrous said in an interview in Egypt’s Red Sea resort of Hurghada after the challenge.

    阿什拉夫．馬哈魯斯在結束挑戰後，於埃及紅海度假勝地赫爾格達接受訪問時表示：「今天，我來打破世界紀錄。」

    It was no easy task but Mahrous, also known by his nickname Kabonga, has dazzled before with his astonishing strength. Earlier this year, he pulled a train. He has also singlehandedly pulled a locomotive and four years ago, a truck.

    這絕非易事，但綽號「卡邦加」的馬哈魯斯，此前就曾憑藉驚人的力量驚艷世人。今年稍早，他曾獨自拉動過1列火車。他還曾以一己之力拉動過1輛火車頭，並在4年前拉動過1輛卡車。

    With each achievement, his popularity has soared — children run after him in the streets, where he’s known simply as “strong man.”

    隨著每一次成就，他的人氣也隨之飆升—孩子們在街上追著他跑，然後稱他為「大力士」。

    新聞辭典

    jaw-dropping：形容詞，令人瞠目結舌的、令人震驚的。例句：The jaw-dropping scale of the project has not defeated those involved.（那個專案計畫驚人的規模，並沒有嚇倒相關人員。）

    dazzle：動詞，使人目眩，使人眼花。例句：I was dazzled by the sunlight.（陽光刺得我睜不開眼。）

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    國際今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播