中英對照讀新聞》Popular Egyptian ‘strong man’ goes for another jaw-dropping challenge:Pulling a ship with his teeth 受歡迎的埃及「大力士」接受另1項令人瞠目結舌的挑戰：用牙齒拉船

埃及摔角選手阿什拉夫．馬哈魯斯僅用牙齒咬住1根繩子，將1艘700噸重的船拉過水面。（美聯社）

◎盧永山

With nothing but grit, muscle and an iron jaw, a hugely popular Egyptian wrestler geared up for an extraordinary challenge Saturday: pulling a 700-ton ship across the water with a rope held only by his teeth.

週六1位非常受歡迎的埃及摔角選手，僅憑藉勇氣、肌肉和鋼鐵般的下巴，準備迎接1項非凡的挑戰：只用牙齒咬住1根繩子，將1艘700噸重的船拉過水面。

“Today, I have come to break the world record,” Ashraf Mahrous said in an interview in Egypt’s Red Sea resort of Hurghada after the challenge.

阿什拉夫．馬哈魯斯在結束挑戰後，於埃及紅海度假勝地赫爾格達接受訪問時表示：「今天，我來打破世界紀錄。」

It was no easy task but Mahrous, also known by his nickname Kabonga, has dazzled before with his astonishing strength. Earlier this year, he pulled a train. He has also singlehandedly pulled a locomotive and four years ago, a truck.

這絕非易事，但綽號「卡邦加」的馬哈魯斯，此前就曾憑藉驚人的力量驚艷世人。今年稍早，他曾獨自拉動過1列火車。他還曾以一己之力拉動過1輛火車頭，並在4年前拉動過1輛卡車。

With each achievement, his popularity has soared — children run after him in the streets, where he’s known simply as “strong man.”

隨著每一次成就，他的人氣也隨之飆升—孩子們在街上追著他跑，然後稱他為「大力士」。

新聞辭典

jaw-dropping：形容詞，令人瞠目結舌的、令人震驚的。例句：The jaw-dropping scale of the project has not defeated those involved.（那個專案計畫驚人的規模，並沒有嚇倒相關人員。）

dazzle：動詞，使人目眩，使人眼花。例句：I was dazzled by the sunlight.（陽光刺得我睜不開眼。）

