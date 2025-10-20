中英對照讀新聞》Xi’s Rare Earth Shock Gives Trump a Chance to Win Over US Allies 習近平的稀土震撼讓川普有機會贏得美國盟友

美國財政部長貝森特。（美聯社）

◎魏國金

Donald Trump’s tariff war alienated longtime allies and gave China an opportunity to woo the world. Now Beijing’s hardball tactics are sparking a global pushback.

川普的關稅戰使長期盟友疏遠，並給予中國拉攏世界的機會。如今，北京的強硬手段正引發全球反擊。

China’s decision to unveil unprecedented export controls on the rare-earth supply chain dominated meetings at an annual huddle of global economic chiefs in Washington this week.

中國決定推出前所未有的稀土供應鏈出口管制，主導本週全球經濟首長在華府舉行年度會議的議程。

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent hinted at an emerging coalition, saying US officials were “speaking with our European allies, with Australia, with Canada, with India and the Asian democracies,” to form an extensive response.

（美國）財政部長貝森特暗示1個正在形成的聯盟說，美國官員正「與我們的歐洲盟友、澳洲、加拿大、印度和亞洲民主國家進行磋商」，以形成廣泛的應對。

“The biggest risk is that the Chinese government overplays its hand,” said Christopher Beddor, deputy China research director at Gavekal Dragonomics. “Disrupting global rare-earth supply chains could create the impression Beijing is inflicting pain on a wide swathe of countries for no obvious reason.”

「最大的風險是中國政府做得太過火」，龍洲經訊顧問公司中國研究副主任貝多爾說，「干擾全球稀土供應鏈，可能造成北京毫無明確理由對眾多國家施加痛苦的印象。」

新聞辭典

hardball：硬式棒球、強硬態度。例句：He’s a nice guy, but he can play hardball when he needs to.（他是和氣的人，但必要時他會變得很強硬。）

overplay one’s hand：過度高估實力而失敗、做得過火。例句：You must have overplayed your hand.（你一定是做得太過火了。）

