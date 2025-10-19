中英對照讀新聞》Italy opens ’Commodus Passage’ in Colosseum to public義大利羅馬競技場「康莫德斯通道」向公眾開放

羅馬競技場是令全球旅客趨之若鶩的著名歷史景點之一。（美聯社）

◎林家宇

A once-secret passageway in the Colosseum, named after the fearsome ancient Roman emperor who features in the Hollywood blockbuster "Gladiator", has opened to the public for the first time.

此前在羅馬競技場內不為人知，以好萊塢大片「神鬼戰士」中那位令人畏懼的古羅馬皇帝命名的秘密通道，如今首次向公眾開放。

The so-called Commodus Passage allowed emperors to enter the arena and watch gladiator fights and other spectacles without mixing with crowds.

俗稱康莫德斯通道的路徑，讓皇帝們在不必和群眾混雜的情況下，進場觀看角鬥士對決及其它壯闊場面。

It was cut through the Colosseum’s foundations between the end of the 1st century AD and the beginning of the 2nd century AD, in an addition to the original design.

這條在競技場原始設計上新增的通道，貫穿競技場地基，於西元一世紀末至二世紀初建造。

"This passage is now open to the public, it’s the first time. And so (visitors will) appreciate what it was like to be an emperor," archaeologist Barbara Nazzaro told Reuters.

考古學家芭芭拉．納札羅向路透表示，「這條通道如今首次向公眾開放。讓訪客得以體驗身為皇帝的感覺。」

The corridor was discovered in the 19th century, and linked to Commodus because historical chronicles say he survived an assassination attempt in an underground passage.

此通道於19世紀發現，之所以與康莫德斯有所關聯，是因為根據編年史記載，他曾在一條地下通道中遇刺並存活下來。

新聞辭典

fearsome：形容詞，可怕的、嚇人的。例句：The new leader was credited as being intellectual and fearsome.（新領導人被認為具備才智且令人畏懼）

spectacle：名詞，奇特、壯觀景象。例句：Grand Canyon is the greatest natural spectacle she has ever seen.（大峽谷是她至今見識過最壯觀的自然景觀）

