中英對照讀新聞》Xiaomi driver’s death sparks China’s push for safer EV door 小米駕駛死亡事件促使中國推動更安全的電動車車門設計designs

在北京車展上展示的小米SU7電動車。（法新社）

◎ 國際新聞中心

A fatality involving a Xiaomi Corp. SU7 electric sedan has renewed scrutiny of flush car door handles and is likely to reinforce China’s push for tougher safety standards.

一起涉及小米公司SU7電動轎車的致命事故，再度引發社會對平整式車門把手的關注，也可能促使中國加快推動更嚴格的車輛安全標準。

請繼續往下閱讀...

Bystanders were unable to open the doors to rescue the driver, who died after the vehicle burst into flames following Monday’s collision that police suspect was caused by drunk driving.

該車在週一發生碰撞後起火燃燒，駕駛身亡。旁觀者無法打開車門救援駕駛。警方研判，事故可能與酒駕有關。

While Chinese regulators began drafting new requirements for door handle mechanisms after a similar crash in March killed three people, analysts expect the latest incident to bolster the case for implementation as it reignites debate over EV door handle design in China.

今年三月曾發生一起類似事故，導致三人死亡。此後，中國監管單位便著手擬定針對車門把手機制的新規定。分析人士認為，這起最新事件將進一步凸顯新法上路的急迫性，也再次引發社會對電動車門把設計的討論。

In September, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology proposed regulations requiring all passenger vehicles to feature mechanical door releases accessible from both inside and outside the car. The rules aim to eliminate recessed or hidden handles popularized by Tesla Inc.

工業和信息化部於今年九月提出法規草案，要求所有乘用車必須配備可從車內外直接操作的機械式門鎖釋放裝置。此規定旨在淘汰由特斯拉公司所帶起流行的內嵌式或隱藏式門把設計。

新聞辭典

fatality：名詞，致命事故、死亡事件。例句 ：The highway accident resulted in multiple fatalities and several serious injuries. （這起高速公路事故造成多人死亡及數人重傷。）

bolster the case for ：強化...的論點；增強...的正當性。例句：The positive clinical trial results bolstered the case for approving the new drug.（正面的臨床試驗結果強化了批准新藥的論點。）

熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法