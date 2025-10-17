中英對照讀新聞》Japan’s population decline keeps getting worse 日本人口下降趨勢持續惡化

官方數據顯示，日本人口持續下跌，去年更創歷來最大年度跌幅。圖為今年6月4日在東京一處遊樂場嬉戲的孩童。（歐新社）

◎ 張沛元

Japan’s precipitous population decline shows no sign of slowing, with the nation shrinking by more than 900,000 people last year – the biggest annual drop on record, according to government data.

日本人口急劇下降之勢毫無減緩跡象。根據政府數據，日本去年減少90多萬人，創歷來最大年度降幅。

The data, released by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications on Wednesday, showed that the number of Japanese nationals fell by 908,574 in 2024, bringing the total population to 120 million.

這項由總務省週三發布的數據顯示，日本國民人數在2024年減少90萬8574人，總人口來到1.2億。

Since peaking at 126.6 million in 2009, the population has declined for 16 consecutive years, diminished by various factors like a struggling economy and deep-seated gender norms.

自2009年攀上1.266億的高峰以來，日本總人口已連續16年下滑，原因包括經濟低迷與根深蒂固的性別規範等多種因素。

新聞辭典

consecutive：形容詞，連續的，連貫的。例句：This is the third consecutive summer that we’ve have been on vacation.（這是我們連續第3個夏天去度假。）

deep-seated：形容詞，根深蒂固的；篤信的。例句：There is a deep-seated bias against women in the country.（該國對女性存有根深蒂固的偏見。）

