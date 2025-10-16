中英對照讀新聞》Roman bigfoot? UK archaeologists probe ’unusually large’ shoes羅馬大腳怪？英國考古學家調查「異常大」的鞋子

英國一處古羅馬遺址出土一批異常大的鞋子。（法新社檔案照）

◎孫宇青

A stash of "unusually large" 2,000-year-old shoes dug up at a Roman site in northern England has left archaeologists searching for an explanation, they told AFP.

考古學家向《法新社》透露，英格蘭北部一處古羅馬遺址出土一批「異常大」的2000年前的鞋子，促使他們尋找原因。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The 30cm+ long shoes － equivalent to size 49 in Europe and size 15 in the US － have been found by archaeologists from the Vindolanda Charity Trust.

Vindolanda慈善信託基金會的考古學家發現這些長達30公分以上的鞋子，相當於歐洲49碼或美國15碼。

The eight large shoes were discovered in a defensive ditch, often used by Romans as a rubbish dump, at the Magna Roman Fort in Northumberland.

這8隻大鞋子是在諾森伯蘭郡馬格納羅馬堡壘的一條防禦溝渠中所發現，這條溝渠經常被羅馬人用作垃圾場。

Only a tiny fraction of shoes in Vindolanda’s vast existing collection are of a similar size, whereas around a quarter of those from the Magna site are in this size range, according to Rachel Frame, a senior archeologist on the project.

該計畫資深考古學家瑞秋．弗雷姆稱，在Vindolanda現存的大量鞋子中，只有極少數鞋子尺寸相似，而馬格納遺址出土的鞋子中約有4分之1尺寸相似。

新聞辭典

stash：動詞或名詞，藏匿；藏匿物、處。例句：Some bars of chocolate are stashed in the drawer.（抽屜裡藏著一些巧克力棒。）

archaeologist：名詞，考古學家。例句：Vicky has a dream of becoming an archaeologist.（薇琪的夢想是成為考古學家。）

熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法