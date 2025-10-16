為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Roman bigfoot? UK archaeologists probe ’unusually large’ shoes羅馬大腳怪？英國考古學家調查「異常大」的鞋子

    2025/10/16 05:30
    英國一處古羅馬遺址出土一批異常大的鞋子。（法新社檔案照）

    英國一處古羅馬遺址出土一批異常大的鞋子。（法新社檔案照）

    ◎孫宇青

    A stash of "unusually large" 2,000-year-old shoes dug up at a Roman site in northern England has left archaeologists searching for an explanation, they told AFP.

    考古學家向《法新社》透露，英格蘭北部一處古羅馬遺址出土一批「異常大」的2000年前的鞋子，促使他們尋找原因。

    The 30cm+ long shoes － equivalent to size 49 in Europe and size 15 in the US － have been found by archaeologists from the Vindolanda Charity Trust.

    Vindolanda慈善信託基金會的考古學家發現這些長達30公分以上的鞋子，相當於歐洲49碼或美國15碼。

    The eight large shoes were discovered in a defensive ditch, often used by Romans as a rubbish dump, at the Magna Roman Fort in Northumberland.

    這8隻大鞋子是在諾森伯蘭郡馬格納羅馬堡壘的一條防禦溝渠中所發現，這條溝渠經常被羅馬人用作垃圾場。

    Only a tiny fraction of shoes in Vindolanda’s vast existing collection are of a similar size, whereas around a quarter of those from the Magna site are in this size range, according to Rachel Frame, a senior archeologist on the project.

    該計畫資深考古學家瑞秋．弗雷姆稱，在Vindolanda現存的大量鞋子中，只有極少數鞋子尺寸相似，而馬格納遺址出土的鞋子中約有4分之1尺寸相似。

    新聞辭典

    stash：動詞或名詞，藏匿；藏匿物、處。例句：Some bars of chocolate are stashed in the drawer.（抽屜裡藏著一些巧克力棒。）

    archaeologist：名詞，考古學家。例句：Vicky has a dream of becoming an archaeologist.（薇琪的夢想是成為考古學家。）

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖 圖
    圖 圖
    相關新聞
    國際今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播