中英對照讀新聞》Mexican zookeeper reflects on caring for Latin America’s last panda墨西哥動物園管理員回憶照顧拉丁美洲最後1隻大貓熊

在墨西哥城查普爾特佩克動物園的大貓熊「欣欣」，如今已經35歲，是拉丁美洲最後1隻大貓熊。（美聯社）

◎盧永山

After a decade of caring for camels, lions, lynxes and lemurs, Joel Frías joined the team handling the Chapultepec Zoo’s star attraction: the giant pandas.

在照顧駱駝、獅子、山貓和狐猴10年之後，喬爾．弗里亞斯加入查普爾特佩克動物園的明星動物—大貓熊—的管理團隊。

It was 2000, and Mexico City’s zoo, nestled in its massive forested urban oasis, had been the first outside China to successfully breed giant pandas.

那時候是2000年，這個墨西哥城的動物園坐落在巨大的森林城市綠洲中，是中國境外第1個成功繁殖大貓熊的動物園。

Xin Xin, the last panda born from that program, was 10 years old then. Now she’s 35, elderly by captive panda standards, and the last giant panda in Latin America.

該繁殖計畫最後1隻出生的大貓熊「欣欣」，當時只有10歲。如今，她已經35歲，以圈養大貓熊的標準來說，已經是高齡了，她也是拉丁美洲最後1隻大貓熊。

Every morning, Frías arrives early to quietly check on her breathing before preparing a breakfast of biscuits, cooked rice, carrots, and crushed apples.

每天早上，弗里亞斯都會提早到達，安靜地檢查她的呼吸，然後為她準備有餅乾、米飯、胡蘿蔔和碎蘋果的早餐。

新聞辭典

captive：名詞，俘虜、受控制的人；形容詞，被俘虜的；受監禁的。例句：When the town was recaptured, we found soldiers who had been captives for several years.（奪回該鎮後，我們找到被俘數年的士兵。)

crush：動詞，壓碎、弄皺。例句：The package had been badly crushed in the post.（包裹在郵寄過程中被壓而嚴重受損。）

