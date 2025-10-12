為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁 > 國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Meryl Streep at Dolce & Gabbana as scenes shot for "Devil Wears Prada" sequel梅莉．史翠普為拍攝「穿著Prada的惡魔」續集現身D&G時裝秀

    2025/10/12 05:30
    好萊塢演員梅莉．史翠普與史丹利．圖奇拍攝電影期間出席在米蘭進行的Dolce & Gabbana時裝秀。（路透）

    好萊塢演員梅莉．史翠普與史丹利．圖奇拍攝電影期間出席在米蘭進行的Dolce & Gabbana時裝秀。（路透）

    ◎林家宇

    Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci were on the front row of Dolce & Gabbana’s Milan Fashion Week show on Saturday, in character as magazine editor Miranda Priestly and her art director as scenes were shot for "The Devil Wears Prada 2".

    在拍攝「穿著Prada的惡魔2」鏡頭之際，梅莉．史翠普與史丹利．圖奇以雜誌編輯米蘭達．普瑞斯特利和她的藝術總監角色身分，現身Dolce&Gabbana米蘭時裝週前排席位。

    Part of the filming for the sequel to the fashion movie will take place in Milan.

    這部時尚電影續集的部分拍攝會在米蘭進行。

    Vogue doyenne Anna Wintour, widely considered an inspiration for the Miranda Priestly character, was also at the show to see the models parade in pyjama-style trousers and shirts, paired with black lace lingerie or oversized jackets.

    普遍被視為米蘭達．普瑞斯特利靈感來源的Vogue教母安娜．溫圖也現身同場時尚秀，觀看穿著睡衣風褲子、襯衫，搭配黑色蕾絲女內衣或大尺寸夾克的模特兒走秀。

    The new collection by designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, titled PJ Obsession "celebrates the freedom to redefine the boundaries between private and public, between power and seduction", according to the press notes.

    根據新聞稿，出自設計師多梅尼柯．多爾切和史蒂法諾．加巴納之手，名為PJ Obsession的新季節時裝系列「讚頌重新定義私人和公眾、權力和魅力邊界的自由。」

    新聞辭典

    inspiration：名詞，靈感。例句：Her relationships always give her a lot of inspiration for artistic work.（她的戀情總是給予她的藝術創作許多靈感。）

    seduction：名詞，誘惑力、吸引力。例句：He can’t resist the seductions of life in the countryside.（他無法抗拒鄉間生活的吸引力。）

