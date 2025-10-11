中英對照讀新聞》Gold crosses $4,000 for first time, building on historic rally黃金首度突破每盎司4000美元 延續歷史性漲勢

黃金價格持續攀升再創里程碑，2025年10月8日首次觸及每盎司4002.95美元。（法新社）

◎國際新聞中心

Gold pushed through $4,000 an ounce to hit a record on Wednesday, driven by investors seeking safety from mounting economic and geopolitical uncertainty, alongside expectations of further interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

黃金週三衝破每盎司4000美元大關，創下新高。此波漲勢是因投資人面對日益升高的經濟與地緣政治不確定性，尋求避險所推動，同時市場也預期美國聯邦準備理事會將進一步調降利率。

Traditionally, gold is seen as a store of value during times of instability. As one of the best-performing assets of 2025, spot gold is up 53% year-to-date after rising 27% in 2024.

傳統上，黃金在動盪時期被視為價值儲藏手段。作為2025年表現最亮眼的資產之一，現貨黃金繼去年上漲27%後，今年迄今上漲53%。

"There’s so much faith in this trade right now that the market will look for the next big round number which is 5,000 with the Fed likely to continue to lower rates," said Tai Wong, an independent metals trader.

獨立貴金屬交易員Tai Wong表示：「目前市場對這項投資充滿信心，下一個整數目標價位將是5000美元，尤其在聯準會可能持續降息的情況下。」

"There will be some bumps in the road like a lasting truce in the Mideast or Ukraine but the fundamental drivers of the trade, massive and growing debt, reserve diversification, and a weaker dollar are unlikely to change in the medium term."

「雖然中東或烏克蘭若達成持久停火協議可能造成短期震盪，但驅動這波行情的根本因素——龐大且持續增加的債務、央行儲備多元化，以及美元走弱——在中期內不太可能改變。

新聞辭典

rally：名詞，行情上漲／反彈。例句：Global stocks staged a strong rally after the central bank announced rate cuts.（全球股市在央行宣布降息後出現強勁反彈。）

store of value：價值儲藏手段、保值工具。例句：Gold is usually seen as a reliable store of value during periods of rising inflation.（在通膨加劇的時期，黃金通常被視為可靠的價值儲藏工具。）

