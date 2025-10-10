中英對照讀新聞》In Japan, you can hire someone to quit your job for you 在日本，你可以僱人幫你辭職

日本有業者推出「代客辭職」服務。圖為東京新宿站的上班人潮。（法新社）

◎張沛元

Momuri, a Tokyo-based “resignation company” whose agents quit jobs on behalf of clients who want to avoid the uncomfortable conversation.

Momuri是1家總部位於東京的「辭職公司」，其代理人會替那些想避免尷尬談話的客戶辭職。

Momuri — which means “I can’t take it anymore” in Japanese — is stepping in for workers who struggle to cut ties with their boss, for up to about 50,000 yen.

日文意指「我受夠了」的Momuri，代替難以跟老闆斬斷關係的員工（向公司請辭），收費最高可達5萬日圓。

This service has grown since the pandemic, which disrupted Japan’s rigid work culture and challenged the traditional notion of a “salaryman.” The strict hierarchy in Japanese corporations also makes it difficult to confront bosses.

這項服務自疫情爆發以來已有所成長。疫情打亂日本死板的工作文化，以及挑戰傳統的「上班族」觀念。日本企業的嚴苛階級制度，也讓員工難以面對老闆。

Some employees use the service because they are being bullied or harassed at work. Others do so after they worked up the courage to quit or express their concerns, but faced pushback.

有些員工之所以請人代為職辭，是因為他們在職場上被霸凌或被騷擾。其他人則是因為鼓起勇氣辭職或表達其顧慮後，卻被推了回去。

新聞辭典

step in：片語動詞，插手，介入；代替。例句：The police stepped in to avoid physical confrontation between them.（警方介入以免他們爆發肢體衝突。）

rigid：形容詞，死板的，僵硬的，頑固的。例句：He was rigid with fear when he saw the murderer in court.（他在法庭上看到凶手時，嚇得全身僵硬。）

