中英對照讀新聞》How to move a rhino如何移動1隻犀牛

肯亞當局為了確保犀牛繁殖效率，會設法分散犀牛的居住地。（法新社檔案照）

◎孫宇青

Barely feeling the tranquiliser shot, a panic-stricken female rhinoceros ran to take shelter in a wooded area, eluding the low-flying helicopter trying to prevent her escape.

1頭驚慌失措的母犀牛幾乎沒有感覺到被注射麻醉劑，便跑進樹林裡躲避低空飛行、試圖阻止牠逃跑的直升機。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The rhino was supposed to be transferred to another park in Kenya, but outsmarted the humans.

這頭犀牛原本應該被轉移到肯亞的另1座公園，但牠比人類還聰明。

Rhinos reproduce less efficiently if too many of its kin live in the same location, according to the Kenya Wildlife Service, which manages the country’s parks. Moving them is therefore important.

管理肯亞公園的肯亞野生動物管理局表示，如果太多犀牛親屬生活在同一地點，牠們的繁殖效率就會降低。因此，轉移犀牛很重要。

It is a race against time as soon as a veterinarian, aboard a helicopter, administers the drug using a dart gun.

一旦獸醫乘坐直升機用飛鏢槍為犀牛注射麻醉劑，就如同1場與時間的賽跑。

Five to seven minutes after injection, the rhino begins to feel groggy.（AFP）

注射5到7分鐘後，犀牛就會開始感到昏昏沉沉。（法新社）

新聞辭典

outsmart：動詞，在智力上勝過。例句：The only female contestant outsmarted other male players.（唯一的女選手戰勝其他男選手。）

groggy：形容詞，（疲憊或生病）頭腦昏沉、眩暈無力。例句：I am feeling somewhat groggy after catching a cold.（感冒後我覺得有點昏昏沉沉。）

熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法