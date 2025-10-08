中英對照讀新聞》Sunken WWII Japanese warship found off Solomon Islands 被擊沉的2戰日本軍艦在索羅門群島外海被發現

2戰時期的日本驅逐艦「照月號」殘骸。（法新社）

◎ 管淑平

An international research team has located a Japanese World War II destroyer on the deep seabed off Solomon Islands.

1支國際研究團隊在索羅門群島外海深海海床上，找到一艘2次世界大戰時期的日本驅逐艦殘骸。

A team from the US non-profit Ocean Exploration Trust discovered the Imperial Japanese Navy destroyer Teruzuki off the small island nation northeast of Australia.

美國非營利組織「海洋探勘信託」的團隊，在這個位於澳洲東北方的小島國外海，發現這艘日本帝國海軍驅逐艦「照月號」。

A video image of the wreck shows parts of the 134-metre Teruzuki, which was torpedoed by the US military in 1942, illuminated by lights from the research team’s underwater drones.

拍攝殘骸的影片畫面顯示，研究團隊的水下無人載具燈光，照亮了134公尺長的照月號部分船體；該艦在1942年遭美軍魚雷擊沉。

Teruzuki’s stern was found more than 200 metres from the hull and was located by high-resolution sonar scans, the Ocean Exploration Trust said.

照月號船艉殘骸位置，距離船身超過200公尺，是經由高解析度聲納掃描才找到，海洋探勘信託說。

The discovery was made while the team used drones to survey the area in the hope of finding unidentified shipwrecks or other items.

該團隊是利用無人載具勘測該海域，希望找出未被確認的沉船或其他殘骸時，發現這艘戰艦。

