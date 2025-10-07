中英對照讀新聞》Ghana’s fantasy coffins are a colorful celebration of life and legacy 迦納的夢幻棺材是對生命和遺產的多采慶祝

由迦納木匠阿道提打造的魚形夢幻棺材，在首都阿克拉的路邊展示。（美聯社）

◎盧永山

A giant pink fish, a colorful peacock, an airplane painted with the national flag. These are just some of Ghana’s fantasy coffins, known as Abebuo, which translates to “proverb.”

1條巨大的粉紅魚、1隻色彩繽紛的孔雀、1架繪有國旗的飛機。這些只是迦納夢幻棺材的一部分，這種棺材在當地被稱為Abebuo，意為「諺語」。

Each piece is crafted not just to bury the deceased, but to embody the essence of their life. A farmer isn’t laid to rest in a car; instead his coffin might take the shape of the tools he used or the crops he cultivated. The design itself becomes metaphor, a wooden riddle, a final message left behind.

每件作品的製作不僅是為了安葬逝者，更是為了體現他們生命的精髓。農民的遺體不會被擺放在車裡，他的棺材可能會以他使用的工具，或種植的作物形狀呈現。棺材的設計本身就是1種隱喻，1個木製的謎語，1個留下的最終訊息。

Fantasy coffins, while common among the Ga people of Accra, are becoming a widespread practice, offering a colorful alternative to simple wooden boxes.

夢幻棺材在迦納首都阿克拉的加族人中很常見，現在正成為1種普遍的作法，為簡單的棺材提供了多采多姿的替代品。

新聞辭典

proverb：名詞，諺語、格言。例句：The appetite, says the proverb, grows with eating.（俗話說，吃得越多，胃口越大。）

embody：動詞，體現、包括、收錄。例句：Bennett embodied in one man an unusual range of science, music, and religion.（班尼特集科學、音樂、宗教等方面一系列非凡成就於一身。）

