    首頁 > 國際

    中英對照讀新聞》 Church of England names Sarah Mullally as first female Archbishop of Canterbury 英國聖公會任命莎拉．穆拉利為首位女性坎特伯里大主教

    2025/10/06 05:30
    穆拉利是英國聖公會首位女性大主教。（路透）

    ◎魏國金

    The Church of England named Sarah Mullally on Friday as the next Archbishop of Canterbury, the first woman to hold the 1,400-year-old office, prompting criticism from conservative Anglicans who oppose women bishops.

    英國聖公會週五任命莎拉．穆拉利為下一任坎特伯里大主教，為1400年來首位擔任此職位的女性，引發反對女性主教的聖公會保守信徒反對。

    Mullally will also become the head of 85 million Anglicans worldwide and, like her predecessors, faces a tough challenge in bridging the divide between conservatives - especially in Africa, where homosexuality is outlawed in some countries - and generally more liberal Christians in the West.

    穆拉利也將成為全球8500萬名聖公會教徒的領袖，並且如同她的前任一樣，面臨消弭保守派信徒，尤其是非洲，在一些國家同性戀仍屬違法，以及西方普遍較自由的基督徒間分歧的艱鉅挑戰。

    Making her first address in Canterbury Cathedral, the 63-year-old former career nurse condemned the sexual abuse scandals and safeguarding issues that have dogged the Church.

    在她首次於坎特伯里大教堂的演說中，這位63歲的前專職護士譴責一直困擾教會的性侵醜聞，以及維護機制的議題。

    新聞辭典

    bridge the divide：消弭隔閡。例句：They would play an important role in bridging the digital divide.（他們在消弭數位差距上扮演重要角色。）

    dog：纏住、尾隨。例句：Reporters dogged him for answers.（記者纏著他要求回答。）

