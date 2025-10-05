中英對照讀新聞》Theaters bet big on massive screens, booming sound and recliners to lure movie fans戲院押注在巨型銀幕、轟然音效和躺椅來吸引電影粉絲

戲院業者紛紛投入資金強化設備和觀影體驗來吸引影迷進場。（路透）

◎林家宇

With a $5 million makeover, Phoenix Theatres transformed a 10-screen cinema at Cleveland’s Great Northern Mall into a cinematic escape where wall-to-wall screens, thundering sound, and luxurious recliners lure movie lovers back to the big screens.

投入500萬美元裝修費，鳳凰戲院把克里夫蘭的大北方購物中心一家擁有10個影廳的電影院，改建為一間擁有巨型牆面銀幕、震耳欲聾音效和奢華躺椅的沉浸式影院，吸引電影愛好者重返大銀幕。

Theater chains in North America, including AMC Entertainment, Regal Cinemas and Cinemark, invested more than $1.5 billion in the past year to upgrade auditoriums, adding larger screens, enhancing sound systems and providing other amenities, according to trade organization Cinema United.

根據行業組織Cinema United說法，包括AMC娛樂、Regal Cinemas和Cinemark等北美連鎖戲院，去年投資超過15億美元升級影廳，增設巨幅銀幕，強化音響系統並提供其他附加設施。

AMC told investors last month that its upgraded auditoriums attract close to three times the occupancy of a regular theater.

AMC上個月告知投資人，升級影廳後所吸引的上座率幾乎是一般戲院的三倍。

"In terms of seating, picture quality and sound quality, it’s got to be better than what you can get at home," said Cory Jacobson, president and owner of Phoenix Theatres.

鳳凰戲院總裁兼擁有者柯里．雅各布森表示：「就座位、畫質和音質來說，會比你在家中所獲得的觀影體驗更加優異。」

新聞辭典

lure：動詞，勸誘、引誘。例句：Big cities always lure the young to fulfill their dreams.（大城市總是吸引著年輕人去完成他們的夢想）

makeover：名詞，裝修、翻新。例句：They got into an argument because of a makeover on the house.（他們因為房子的裝修陷入爭執）

