中英對照讀新聞》ALS Breakthrough Shows Fatal Disease Is Driven by Immune Attack 漸凍人症研究突破，顯示致命疾病由免疫攻擊所驅動

罹患漸凍人症的寶拉，與丈夫羅爾丹在厄瓜多力爭安樂死除罪化，在臥床三年於2024年3月11日逝世。（法新社）

◎國際新聞中心

Researchers have uncovered how the body’s own immune system may be driving the progression of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS — a breakthrough that could reshape treatment of the fatal disease.

研究人員發現，人體自身的免疫系統可能在推動肌萎縮性側索硬化症（俗稱「漸凍人症」）的病程惡化，此一突破性發現可望改變對這種致命疾病的治療方式。

In a study published Wednesday in Nature, scientists at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology and Columbia University showed that immune cells in ALS patients attack a protein found in neurons, triggering inflammation that accelerates nerve cell loss.

在週三發表於「自然」期刊的一項研究中，霍亞免疫學研究所與哥倫比亞大學的科學家指出，ALS患者的免疫細胞會攻擊神經元中的一種蛋白質，進而引發炎症反應，加速神經細胞的流失。

The research also revealed two distinct patient groups: those whose immune systems mount a strong inflammatory attack and tend to deteriorate quickly, and those with more protective immune responses who live significantly longer.

研究同時揭示了兩種截然不同的ALS患者：一種是免疫系統會發動強烈的炎症攻擊，導致病情惡化迅速；另一種則具有較多保護性免疫反應，存活時間也明顯較長。

The findings could pave the way for therapies that tamp down harmful activity while boosting protective cells — an approach reminiscent of cancer immunotherapies.

這項發現可能為新療法鋪路，藉由抑制有害免疫反應，同時增強具保護性的細胞——這種策略讓人聯想到癌症免疫療法。

新聞辭典

mount：動詞，指發起、發動、組織（攻擊、回應、防禦等）。例句:The immune system mounts a vigorous attack against the invading virus.（免疫系統對入侵病毒發起猛烈的攻擊。）

pave the way for：意指為…鋪平道路、為…創造條件。例句：The initial agreement paved the way for a lasting peace between the two nations.（這份初步協議為兩國間的持久和平創造條件。）

