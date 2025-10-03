中英對照讀新聞》The ups and downs of luring rich tourists to less-known areas 招徠有錢觀光客造訪冷門景點有好有壞

日本政府希望有錢的外國遊客能多造訪沒啥名氣的冷門景區。圖為今年7月16日外國觀光客在日本東京的祭典上跳舞。（歐新社）

◎ 張沛元

Japanese areas that may not be household names among international tourists are increasingly appearing on the bucket lists of rich travelers.

愈來愈多在國際遊客間沒啥名氣的日本地區，開始出現在富豪遊客的此生必訪清單上。

The efforts of government and tourism agencies to bring affluent visitors to Japan’s lesser-known regions appear to be paying off.

（日本）政府與各旅遊機構想辦法把遊客送到沒啥名氣的地區的努力，似乎正在奏效。

Luxury tour packages are consistently filled, and the visitors have no qualms about opening up their wallets to pour money into local economies.

高檔旅遊套裝行程持續額滿，遊客二話不說就掏錢消費，注資振興當地經濟。

But questions about such tourism packages are being raised by local residents, many of whom say they are not feeling the benefits of hosting wealthy foreigners.

但當地居民也開始質疑這類旅遊套裝行程，其中許多人表示，並未感受到招待有錢老外有啥好處。

Critics say efforts to cater to rich tourists have fueled increases in land prices that have driven out residents and created imbalances in local labor markets.

批評人士說，迎合有錢遊客導致地價上漲，逼走當地居民以及造成當地勞動市場失衡。

新聞辭典

ups and downs：名詞，盛衰，起伏，好壞交替，起起落落。例句：All marriages have ups and downs.（所有的婚姻都有起伏。）

pay off：片語，取得成功；還清欠款。例句：All your hard work paid off in the end.（你所有的努力最終都有了回報。）

