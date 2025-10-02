中英對照讀新聞》French farmer bets on camel milk in camembert country卡芒貝爾地區的法國農夫為了駱駝奶賭一把

法國卡芒貝爾地區開始產出駱駝奶及相關製品。（法新社檔案照）

◎孫宇青

In a small village in northern France, where cows have grazed green pastures for as long as anyone can remember, one farmer has defied national traditions by producing camel milk and cheese.

在法國北部1個小村莊，自古以來乳牛就被放牧在青青的草原上。如今，1位農夫打破傳統，生產駱駝奶和起司。

The tall, gangly silhouettes of Julien Job’s herd of 80 camels and dromedaries － one of the largest in Europe － make for an unusual sight in a country globally renowned for its cow and goat milk cheeses.

朱利安．喬布的駱駝群由80頭駱駝和單峰駱駝組成，是歐洲最大的駱駝群之一，牠們高大瘦削的身影，在這個以牛奶酪和羊奶酪聞名全球的地區，顯得格外獨特。

"You have to like the unknown," said Job, 43.

43歲的喬布說：「你必須熱愛未知。」

Job was the first farmer in France to obtain approval from EU health agencies to commercialise camel milk and dairy products.

喬布是法國第一位獲得歐盟衛生機構批准將駱駝奶和奶製品商業化的農夫。

Containing up to five times more iron than cow’s milk, it is non-allergenic and some studies have suggested that it has immune-boosting and anti-inflammatory properties.（AFP）

駱駝奶的鐵含量比牛奶高出5倍，且不致敏，還有一些研究表明，它具有增強免疫力和抗發炎的功效。（法新社）

新聞辭典

gangly：形容詞，（通常指男孩或年輕男子）身材高瘦且行動笨拙的。例句：We saw a gangly man wandering the campus.（我們看到1個身材瘦長的男子在校內徘徊。）

allergenic：形容詞，引起過敏的。例句：Foods like peanuts can be allergenic.（花生等食物可能會引發過敏。）

