中英對照讀新聞》Seine reopens to first Paris swimmers after century-long ban塞納河在百年禁令後重新開放 迎接首批巴黎泳客

塞納河開放游泳。（歐新社）

◎管淑平

The River Seine reopened to Parisian swimmers on Saturday morning for the first time since 1923, offering locals and tourists a welcome respite after a scorching temperatures.

塞納河週六上午重新向巴黎泳客開放，這是自1923年以來第一次，為經歷炙熱高溫的當地人和觀光客，提供令人歡迎的喘息機會。

請繼續往下閱讀...

A few dozen swimmers arrived ahead of the opening at 8:00 am for the long-awaited moment, diving into the water under the watchful eye of lifeguards, an AFP journalist said.

法新社記者報導，數十名泳客為了這期待已久的一刻，上午8點開放時間之前就已抵達，在救生員看守下躍入河中。

The seasonal opening of the Seine for swimming is seen as a key legacy of the Paris 2024 Olympics, when open-water swimmers and triathletes competed in its waters which were specially cleaned for the event.

塞納河季節性開放游泳，被視為2024年巴黎奧運會的重要遺產，當時公開水域游泳與三項鐵人比賽，在這條水質經過特別淨化的河中比賽。

The promise to lift the swimming ban dates back to 1988, when then-mayor of Paris and future president Jacques Chirac first advocated for its reversal. (AFP)

解除泳禁的承諾可追溯至1988年，當時的巴黎市長、後來成為法國總統的雅克．席哈克，首度提倡撤銷這項禁令。（法新社）

新聞辭典

respite：名詞，暫時的喘息、休息。例句：He found respite in nature.（他在大自然中找到喘息的空間。）

legacy：名詞，遺產，留給後代的事物和影響。例句：Her kindness was her legacy.（她留給後人的遺緒，就是她的善良。）

熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法