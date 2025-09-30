為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Thousands of redheads celebrate their strands at a festival in the Netherlands 荷蘭1場節慶上，數千名紅髮族慶祝自己的頭髮

    2025/09/30 05:30
    在荷蘭南部城市蒂爾堡舉行的年度紅髮節，吸引來自約80國的數千名紅髮族參與。（美聯社）

    在荷蘭南部城市蒂爾堡舉行的年度紅髮節，吸引來自約80國的數千名紅髮族參與。（美聯社）

    ◎盧永山

    The southern Dutch city of Tilburg is seeing more color than usual this weekend, as thousands of redheads from all over the world gather in the Netherlands for a once-a-year festival to celebrate their flaming locks.

    這個週末，荷蘭南部城市蒂爾堡比往常更加多采多姿，來自世界各地的數千名紅髮族齊聚荷蘭，參加1年1度的節日，慶祝他們火紅的頭髮。

    The 2025 edition of the Redhead Days festival includes music, food trucks and workshops tailored to particular needs of redheads, from makeup explainers to skin cancer prevention.

    2025年版紅髮節將包括音樂、美食車，以及為紅髮族的特殊需求量身打造的專題討論會，從講解化妝到預防皮膚癌等。

    Organizers expect the three-day event to draw several thousand attendees from some 80 countries.

    主辦單位預計為期3天的活動，將吸引來自約80國的數千名與會者。

    Elounda Bakker, a Dutch festival veteran of 15 years, played cards with a group of redheaded friends from across the world who meet together every year at the festival.

    參加荷蘭紅髮節已有15年的艾隆達．巴克爾，與一群來自世界各地的紅髮朋友一起打牌，他們每年都會在紅髮節上相聚。

    新聞辭典

    lock：動詞，鎖上、卡住；名詞，鎖、頭髮、船閘。例句：Thieves got in by smashing the lock off the door.（小偷砸壞門鎖闖進去。）

    attendee：名詞，出席者、與會者。例句：All the meeting attendees were asked to sign in at the door.（所有會議的出席者被要求在門口簽到。）

     

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖 圖
    圖 圖
    相關新聞
    國際今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播