中英對照讀新聞》Thousands of redheads celebrate their strands at a festival in the Netherlands 荷蘭1場節慶上，數千名紅髮族慶祝自己的頭髮

在荷蘭南部城市蒂爾堡舉行的年度紅髮節，吸引來自約80國的數千名紅髮族參與。（美聯社）

◎盧永山

The southern Dutch city of Tilburg is seeing more color than usual this weekend, as thousands of redheads from all over the world gather in the Netherlands for a once-a-year festival to celebrate their flaming locks.

這個週末，荷蘭南部城市蒂爾堡比往常更加多采多姿，來自世界各地的數千名紅髮族齊聚荷蘭，參加1年1度的節日，慶祝他們火紅的頭髮。

The 2025 edition of the Redhead Days festival includes music, food trucks and workshops tailored to particular needs of redheads, from makeup explainers to skin cancer prevention.

2025年版紅髮節將包括音樂、美食車，以及為紅髮族的特殊需求量身打造的專題討論會，從講解化妝到預防皮膚癌等。

Organizers expect the three-day event to draw several thousand attendees from some 80 countries.

主辦單位預計為期3天的活動，將吸引來自約80國的數千名與會者。

Elounda Bakker, a Dutch festival veteran of 15 years, played cards with a group of redheaded friends from across the world who meet together every year at the festival.

參加荷蘭紅髮節已有15年的艾隆達．巴克爾，與一群來自世界各地的紅髮朋友一起打牌，他們每年都會在紅髮節上相聚。

新聞辭典

lock：動詞，鎖上、卡住；名詞，鎖、頭髮、船閘。例句：Thieves got in by smashing the lock off the door.（小偷砸壞門鎖闖進去。）

attendee：名詞，出席者、與會者。例句：All the meeting attendees were asked to sign in at the door.（所有會議的出席者被要求在門口簽到。）

