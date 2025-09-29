中英對照讀新聞》Trump Plans New Tariff Push With 100% Rate on Patented Drugs 川普計畫新關稅攻勢，對專利藥品課徵100％關稅

川普宣布對進口專利藥品課徵100％關稅。（彭博）

◎魏國金

President Donald Trump announced a fresh round of tariffs on pharmaceuticals, heavy trucks and furniture, including a 100% duty on patented drugs unless the producer is building a manufacturing plant in the US.

（美國）總統川普宣布對醫藥、重型卡車與家具推出新一輪關稅，包括對專利藥物徵收100％關稅，除非生產商正在美國興建製藥廠。

“Starting October 1st, 2025, we will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any branded or patented Pharmaceutical Product, unless a Company IS BUILDING their Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Plant in America,” Trump posted on social media Thursday.

「從2025年10月1日起，我們將對所有品牌或專利藥品課徵100％關稅，除非公司正在美國興建他們的製藥廠，」川普週四在社群媒體上發文說。

Trump’s post was one of several on new industry-focused tariffs set to begin next Wednesday. Imported heavy trucks will be subject to a 25% duty, kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities will be hit with a 50% charge, and upholstered furniture imports are to be taxed at 30%.

川普該貼文是有關預定下週三開始實施，聚焦產業的新關稅的幾則發文之一。進口的重型卡車將被課徵25％關稅，廚櫃與浴室櫃將受50％關稅衝擊，軟墊家具進口產品將被課徵30％關稅。

新聞辭典

push：攻勢、奮進、推銷行動。例句：The company plans to make a big push into the Asia market next summer.(該公司打算明年夏天大舉推進亞洲市場。)

be set to：預定、即將發生。例句：She is set to start her new job next Monday.（她預定下週一開始她的新工作。）

