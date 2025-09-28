中英對照讀新聞》Jimmy Kimmel returns from suspension, late-night show reaches ratings high吉米．金摩從停播中回歸 深夜秀節目創下收視紀錄

9月23日復播的"吉米夜現場"創下626萬人收視紀錄。（法新社）

Millions of people tuned in to "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Tuesday to watch the host’s return to late-night television after a nearly week-long suspension, propelling the show to a 10-year ratings high among adult viewers, ABC said.

美國廣播公司（ABC）表示，節目停播近一週後，9月23日有數百萬觀眾觀看深夜秀「吉米夜現場」主持人回歸，推動該節目在成人觀眾的收視率達到10年新高。

The network said 6.26 million viewers watched Kimmel as he used sincerity and humor to thank his supporters while addressing remarks he made on September 15 about the man accused of assassinating conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

ABC指出，有626萬觀眾觀賞金摩誠摯、幽默地向支持者表達感謝，並談論自己在9月15日對被控刺殺保守派活動家查理．柯克嫌犯所發表的言論。

It was the highest-rated regularly scheduled episode of the late-night show, which typically attracts an average of 1.42 million nightly viewers, ABC said.

ABC表示，通常能在晚間吸引平均142萬名觀眾的吉米夜現場，當晚復播集的收視率是常規集數之最。

On social media, the monologue attracted nearly 26 million views, ABC reported. That included 15.3 million views on Alphabet’s YouTube, and another 6.3 million on Meta’s Instagram by late Wednesday afternoon.

據ABC說法，金摩的開場獨白在社群媒體吸引了2600萬觀看數，包括Alphabet影音平台YouTube的1530萬，以及Meta社群平台Instagram的630萬。

新聞辭典

propel：動詞，推動、驅使。例句：His great admiration for Einstein has propelled him to choose physics as his profession.（他對愛因斯坦的巨大崇拜驅使他選擇物理學作為專業。）

sincerity：名詞，誠摯、真誠。例句：Her sincerity convinced me that she was innocent.（她的真誠說服了我她是無辜的。）

