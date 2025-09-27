為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁 > 國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Pamela Anderson leads the way for women who choose to go makeup free潘蜜拉．安德森引領女性素顏風潮

    2025/09/27 05:30
    影星潘蜜拉．安德森在9月8日以素顏出席紐約一場活動。（美聯社）

    影星潘蜜拉．安德森在9月8日以素顏出席紐約一場活動。（美聯社）

    ◎國際新聞中心

    Pamela Anderson has nothing against makeup. It’s just that she’s been there, done that in her younger years. That’s why now, at 58, she’s attending fashion shows and film premieres with a blissfully bare face.

    潘蜜拉．安德森並不反對化妝。她只是在年輕時都經歷過了。這也是為何如今58歲的她，選擇以一張毫無修飾的素顏出席時裝展與電影首映會。

    It’s a look, especially for older women, that serves to plague and perplex. Do we chase youth (and relevancy) with a full face, or do we foster radiant skin and march on makeup free?

    這是一種令人苦惱又困惑的外觀選擇，尤其對年長女性而言。我們該以濃妝豔抹追逐青春（與時尚感），還是該養護光澤肌膚，素顏前行？

    “I’m not trying to be the prettiest girl in the room,” Anderson told Vogue ahead of a recent show she attended during Paris Fashion Week. “I feel like it’s just freedom. It’s like a relief.”

    「我並不想成為全場最漂亮的女孩」，安德森近日在參加巴黎時裝週的一場活動前接受「時尚」雜誌採訪時表示，「我感覺這就是自由，一種解脫」。

    Down here in the non-celebrity world, is it just as easy and comfortable to go makeup free? Some proponents of the look, along with style and beauty experts, weigh in.

    在不是名人的一般世界裡，素顏是否同樣容易和自在呢？一些素顏的擁護者，以及時尚美容專家，就此提出了他們的見解。

    新聞辭典

    been there, done that：字面意思是「去過那裡，做過那件事」，引申為「某人已經有過某種經歷，對此不再感到新鮮或感興趣」。例句：I’m not going to that theme park again — I’ve been there, done that.（我再也不要去那個遊樂園了——我去過了，玩過了，沒什麼新鮮的。）

    blissfully：副詞，極度幸福地。例句：After a long week of work, she slept blissfully through the night.（經過一週的忙碌工作後，她整晚睡得香甜無比。）

