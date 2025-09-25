中英對照讀新聞》Man who let snakes bite him 200 times spurs new antivenom hope男子自主被蛇咬200次 激發抗蛇毒血清新希望

美國1名男子多年來頻繁以身試蛇毒，催生出超強免疫力。（法新社檔案照）

2025/09/25 05:30

◎孫宇青

Tim Friede was feeling particularly down on the day after the September 11 attacks, so he went to his basement and let two of the world’s deadliest snakes bite him. Four days later, he woke up from a coma.

911恐怖攻擊事件發生後隔天，提姆．弗瑞德情緒低落，於是躲進地下室，讓2條世界上最致命的蛇咬了他一口。4天後，他從昏迷中醒來。

This experience might put most people off snakes entirely, but Friede simply vowed to be more careful next time.

這段經歷或許會讓大多數人徹底對蛇敬而遠之，但弗瑞德僅僅發誓下次要更小心。

From 2000 to 2018, he allowed himself to be bitten by snakes more than 200 times. He also injected himself with their venom over 650 times.

從2000年到2018年，他被蛇咬了200多次，也替自己注射650多次蛇毒。

In May, a study published in the prestigious Cell journal showed that antibodies from his blood protect against a range of snake venom.

5月，發表在著名期刊《細胞》上的1項研究表明，他血液中的抗體可以抵抗多種蛇毒。

The researchers now hope Friede’s hyper-immunity could even lead to the development of an universal antivenom.（AFP）

研究人員現在希望，弗瑞德的超強免疫力甚至可以促成通用抗蛇毒血清的研發。（法新社）

新聞辭典

put someone off something：動詞片語，讓某人打消念頭。例句：Bad weather put the kids off park.（壞天氣讓孩子們放棄去公園玩。）

venom：名詞，蛇、昆蟲等的毒液。例句：This jar contains some of the most deadly snake venom.（這個罐子裝有最致命的蛇毒。）

