中英對照讀新聞》US ice cream makers to scoop out synthetic dyes under RFK Jr. push 美國冰淇淋業者在小羅勃甘迺迪推動下，將剔除人工合成色素

美國冰淇淋業者將逐步淘汰使用人工色素。（彭博）

2025/09/24 05:30

◎管淑平

Major US ice cream makers on Monday announced plans to phase out their use of artificial dyes following pressure from Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to eliminate unnecessary additives from the American diet.

美國主要冰淇淋製造商遭到衛生部長小羅勃甘迺迪施壓後，週一宣布計畫逐步淘汰使用人工色素，將不必要的添加物從美國人飲食中去除。

The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA), which includes over 40 top ice cream brands, said its members would stop using petroleum-derived synthetic colorings by the end of 2027.

涵蓋40多個頂級冰淇淋品牌的「國際乳製品協會」表示，旗下會員將在2027年底前，停止使用石化基合成色素。

"I’m particularly happy to be here today because this is relevant to my favorite food, which is ice cream," Kennedy said at a press event, lauding the dairy industry for its actions.

「我今天在此特別地開心，因為這與我最愛的食物冰淇淋有關」，小羅勃甘迺迪在1場記者會上稱讚乳製品產業的行動時說。

"This is a great day for dairy and it’s a great day for Make America Healthy Again," added the IDFA’s President and CEO Michael Dykes, referencing Kennedy’s MAHA slogan.

「今天對乳製品業而言是重要的1天，也是對『讓美國再次健康』的重要日子」，IDFA會長兼執行長麥可．戴克斯補充說道，指甘迺迪的口號「讓美國再次健康」。

新聞辭典

scoop out：片語，把內容物挖出，在本文中意思為去除。例句：She scooped the ice cream out of the container.（她把冰淇淋從容器裡挖出來。）

phase out：片語，逐步淘汰或停用。例句：The city will phase out single-use plastic bags.（該市將逐步淘汰拋棄式塑膠袋。）

