中英對照讀新聞》Ned is a perfectly nice snail, but a rare shell means a doomed love life 奈德是1隻非常友善的蝸牛，但稀有的殼意味著愛情生活注定失敗

紐西蘭自然愛好者在自家花園發現的蝸牛奈德，由於殼的捲向與其他同類不同，面臨找不到伴侶的窘境。（美聯社）

2025/09/23 05:30

◎盧永山

Ned is a perfectly nice snail. If he had a dating profile, it might read: good listener, stable home, likes broccoli, seeks love.

奈德是1隻非常友善的蝸牛，如果牠有約會檔案，上面可能會寫著：善於傾聽，房子牢固，喜歡花椰菜，尋求愛情。

請繼續往下閱讀...

But he’s already exhausted his local options and it’s not because he’s picky or unappealing. Instead, he’s a common garden snail with an uncommon anatomical problem that’s ruining his love life.

但奈德已經用盡當地的選擇，這並不是因為牠挑剔或缺乏魅力，而是因為牠只是1隻普通的花園蝸牛，卻因罕見的身體結構問題，而毀掉牠的愛情生活。

Ned’s shell coils to the left, not the right, making him the 1 in 40,000 snails whose sex organs don’t line up with those of the rest of their species. Unless another lefty snail is found, the young gastropod faces a lifetime of unintentional celibacy.

奈德的殼向左捲，而不是向右捲，這使得牠成為4萬隻蝸牛中，唯一1隻性器官與其他同類不一樣。除非能找到另外1隻左撇子蝸牛，否則這隻年輕的腹足類動物，將面臨非蓄意的終生獨身生活。

新聞辭典

celibacy：名詞，禁慾、獨身生活。例句：Celibacy is not exclusive to Catholic priests.（禁慾並不僅限於天主教牧師。）

unappealing：形容詞，無魅力的；不吸引人的。例句：Though Johnson finds city life unappealing, it is now up for reconsideration.（雖然強森認為城市生活並不吸引人，但現在也該再考慮一下了。）

熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法